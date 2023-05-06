Obituaries

CURMI. In memory of my dear sister MARGARET, née Cefai, who passed away to rest on May 4, aged 95, and who spent a life-time of being a good example to all who knew her. Condolences to her immediate family from her brother Charlie and his children Mary Antoinette and Johnny.

VELLA. On May 5, ANNUNZIATO, widower of Giuseppa, went to meet the Risen Lord at the age of 94. Remembered and cherished by his children Marian, Museum member, Angela and her husband Salvu, Felix and his wife Lourdes, Vigo and his wife Connie, John and his wife Rose, Victor and his wife Louise, Mario and his wife Donia, Joe and his wife Josephine, Rita and her husband Gino, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his brother Canon Angelo Vella and his sister Anni, his in-laws Salvu, Gita, widow of Angelo and Teresa, widow of Philip, other relatives and friends. A celebration of his life will be held today, Saturday, April 6, at 11.30am, at Għaxaq parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at Għaxaq cemetery. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, and the Malta Dementia Society, Msida, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

MIZZI – JEFFREY. Loved and missed by Lucia, Zoe and Gaia, his family and friends. Time has not diminished the pain of his loss.

XUEREB. In memory of WINIFRED, today the 30th anniversary of her demise. Forever alive in our love, so sadly missed. Doris, Bernadette, Theresa, Lynn, Karen, in-laws, grandchildren and their respective families.

