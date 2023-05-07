Obituaries

BUGEJA. On May 5, at his Mellieħa residence, JOSEPH, aged 92, a dedicated teacher and professor of English, formerly from Floriana, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved most devoted wife Candida, his sons Christopher and his partner Karen, Bernard and his partner Nickie, his most beloved grandchildren, Jeremy, Christina, Sophie, Sarah and Susie, his sisters Doris, Crocy and her husband Lino Vella Clark, his brother Alfred and his wife Teresa, Doris, widow of his brother Publius, George Lewis, widower of his sister Maria, Mae, widow of his brother Charles, Joseph Vassallo, widower of his sister Pauline, his in-laws Antoinette Zarb and Josephine and her husband Michael Willday, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A devoted husband and father. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, May 10, at 9.15am at St Publius church, Floriana, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank doctors, nurses and carers for their dedication and patience towards Joe.

CAMILLERI. On May 4, at Mater Dei Hospital, CHARLES, of Balzan, aged 93, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved daughters Elizabeth, Sandra and her husband Adrian, his grandchildren Stefania and her husband Mark, Timothy and Ian, his great-grandchildren Luca and Valentina, his brother Lorry and his wife Joyce, his sister-in-law Mary, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, May 8, at 8am, for Balzan parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Balzan cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff at Casa Antonia residential home, Balzan, who looked after him with such care and devotion.

CLARIDGE. On May 2, at St Vincent de Paul residence, JAMES, aged 93, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his devoted wife Angela, his daughters Patricia and her husband Joseph Huber and much beloved grandchildren Jonathan, and his wife Mihae and their three children, Matthew and Joanna, Anita and her daughters Shanice and Finnley, his sister Teresa Flower and her children, other relatives and friends, both in Malta and abroad. A devoted husband and father, he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. The funeral cortège leaves St Vincent de Paul residence, tomorrow, Monday, May 8, at 8am, for St Sebastian parish church, Qormi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Family flowers only, but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses, thera­pists, carers and all other ward staff at Mater Dei Hospital and St Vincent de Paul RB5 who looked after him with such care and devotion.

TRANTER. On May 5, at Casa Arkati, Mosta, RICHARD MALCOLM, formerly of Floriana, aged 89, went to meet the Risen Lord and reunited again with his beloved wife Elsie, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his son, Alexander and his wife Francesca, their children Jack and Emma, his sister Maureen and her husband Malcolm in the UK, his nephews and nieces, their families, other relatives and friends in Malta and abroad. The funeral cortège leaves Casa Arkati on Tuesday, May 9, at 8.30am, for St Publius parish church, Floriana, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.15am, followed by interment at Gudja Cemetery. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. Heartfelt thanks and gratitude go to all the medical and care staff at Casa Arkati for all the care, dedication and attention he was given on a daily basis.

VASSALLO. On May 1, JACKIE, née Read, aged 79, passed peacefully away, comforted by the rites of the Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sons Paul and Maria, Philip, Jason and Karen, their father Joe, her grandchildren Danica, Chiara and Nicola, Michela, Edward, Aggelos, Theodore, her great-grandson Marcus, her sister Valerie, her in-laws Margaret, Polly, Marian, Mark, Emily, Rita and John, Mario, Tommy, Natalie and Antoine, and their respective families, nephews and nieces, numerous friends and waifs and strays from The Jolly Friar, colleagues and members of The Breast Care Support Group Europa Donna Malta, members of the International Wives Association, friends in the community of Rabat, staff at Casa San Paolo, Buġibba, and many friends in Malta and abroad. Mass praesente cadavere will take place at St Paul’s Anglican pro-Cathedral, Valletta, on Tuesday, May 9, at 9am. Donations to europadonnamalta.org.mt in lieu of flowers would be appreciated. Cremation will take place later. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. Special thanks to the consultant, doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and carers of Ward M4 at Mater Dei Hospital for their dedication to keeping her comfortable in the last days of her life.

In Memoriam

BORG. Cherished memories of my dearest father CONSTANTINE on the 43rd anniversary of his demise. Always in our prayers. Helen, husband Vince and family.

COLEIRO – RITA and ESPEDITO. You were our sunshine and the light has now gone within us. Mary Rose, Joe and Antoinette.

SPITERI FITENI – BETTY. Loving and treasured memories of a dearest mother and grandmother, today the 20th anniversary of her meeting the Lord. Always in our hearts. Johanna, David, Patrick and their families.

SPITERI MAEMPEL. In loving memory of JOHN on the 49th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by Gerard and Karin, Johanna, Nicola and Marcus. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA CLARK. In everlasting memory of our dear and only child, REBECCA, who 34 years ago, returned Home to her Heavenly Father, four weeks after her 17th birthday. Constantly in our hearts and dearly miss her every minute of each day. When we get to Heaven, the first thing we are going to do is find you, and the second thing we will do is never let you go again. Your loving parents Lino and Crocy.

VELLA CLARK. Dear REBECCA, you will remain in our hearts forever. With love on the 34th anniversary of her demise. Vivienne, Walter, Audrey, Kris and Natalie.

Memorial Mass. A Mass for the repose of MARIKA MALLIA will be celebrated on Saturday, May 13 at 7pm at the Salesian Oratory, Sliema. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ERIC SERRACINO (1964-2016). In memory of a beloved son and father on the seventh anniversary of his passing away. It broke our hearts to lose you but you didn’t go alone for part of us went with you, the day God called you home. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Rest in Peace. Mama, Karl and Roberta, Mireille, Paul, Emma and Jan. Mass will be celebrated today at 8am at Santa Luċija parish church.

To Thank

Stephen Spiteri together with his children Brian and his wife Angela, Cynthia and her husband James Mallia, Kevin and his wife Lorraine and their families would like to thank Fr Gordon Refalo who celebrated the funeral Mass and deeply appreciate the expressions of sympathy and kindness conveyed in so many ways by relatives and friends on the sad loss of our dearest THERESE SPITERI a most treasured and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunty and friend, who was received into the arms of Our Lord on Sunday 9th April 2023. Special thanks to the doctors and staff at the MAU2 Ward, Mater Dei Hospital, for their care and dedication. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mass offered for the repose of her soul at the parish church of the Transfiguration of Our Saviour, Lija, on Tuesday 9th May at 6.30pm. Please remember her in your prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.