Obituaries

ARRIGO. On Sunday, April 30, at Mater Dei Hospital, DAVID EDWARD JOHN passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his devoted wife Felixa, his children Mark and Katharine, his stepchildren Josephine, Olivia, Davina and Daniel, his grandchildren, cousins, cats, friends, and his beloved cars. Mass will be said at Kappella San Pawl tat-Tarġa, Naxxar, tomorrow, Tuesday, May 9, at 2pm, followed by interment at the family chapel at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

BUGEJA. On May 5, at his Mellieħa residence, JOSEPH, aged 92, a dedicated teacher and professor of English, formerly from Floriana, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss, his beloved most devoted wife Candida, his sons Christopher and his partner Karen, Bernard and his partner Nickie, his most-beloved grandchildren, Jeremy, Christina, Sophie, Sarah and Susie, his sisters Doris, Crocy and her husband Lino Vella Clark, his brother Alfred and his wife Teresa, Doris, widow of his brother Publius, George Lewis, widower of his sister Maria, Mae, widow of his brother Charles, Joseph Vassallo, widower of his sister Pauline, his in-laws Antoinette Zarb and Josephine and her husband Michael Willday, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A devoted husband and father. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, May 10, at 9.15am at St Publius church, Floriana, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank doctors, nurses and carers for their dedication and patience towards Joe.

In Memoriam

FARRUGIA – JOAN MARY. On your 31st anniversary. Forever remembered and loved. Your family.

FARRUGIA – JOAN. Remembering a very dear friend on her anniversary. Sadly missed. Helmina.

GAUCI – JOSEPH. Loving memories of a dear father on the 73rd anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Phyllis, Neville, Tania and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FAVA – Lina. Treasured and unfaded memories of our dearest mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 39th anniversary of her passing away to a better life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her son Reggie, daughter Marcelline, Antoinette wife of her late son Mario, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PORTELLI. In ever-loving memory of JOHN who passed away 69 years ago today. Always remembered. Charles and Louise.