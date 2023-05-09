Obituary

GALEA. On May 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH from St Paul’s Bay, aged 89, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be greatly missed by his children Ċensu and his wife Grace, Carmen and her husband John, Jacqueline and her husband Jason, his grandchildren Graziella Galea MP, Kristian, Doriella, Giovanni, Charles, John, Maria, Laurence, Victor, Christian, Janice, Nicole and Naomi, their respective spouses and fiancées, his great-grandchildren, his siblings, in-laws and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, May 10, at 7am, for Our Lady of Sorrows, St Paul`s Bay, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment in the family grave at the Ħniena Divina Cemetery, St Paul’s Bay. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PSAILA. On May 7, at St Catherine’s Home, Attard, CHARLES of Sliema, aged 86, passed away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Evelyn née Cassar, his daughter Roberta Farrugia, his son Raphael, his grandchildren Jacques, Luigi and Michael and their respective partners, his siblings Paul, Winston and Jenny, Joe, Eunice Smith, Christine Abramovic, Rosella and Tony Darmanin, Mario and Gloria, his sister-in-law Tessie Cassar, nephews, nieces, other relatives and numerous friends. Funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, May 10, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Dar Bjorn would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. On May 7, at Casa Arkati, Mosta, CARMELO, aged 87, went to meet the Risen Lord. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mary, his sons Joseph and his wife Louise, Charles and his wife Grace, Raymond and his wife Josette, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends. Funeral Mass will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, May 10, at 2.30pm, at St Mary’s parish church (knisja l-qadima), Birkirkara, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

PACE-BONELLO – JOE. Remembering our dear father, on his 25th anniversary of his passing away. Always fondly remembered by his children Brian and Jane, Anna and Bernd and Patricia widow of Henry and their respective families.