Obituary

SANSONE. On March 31, ROSE-MARIE nèe Caruana, widow of Dr Armando Sansone, aged 90, passed away peacefully at home comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sister Lilian Caruana, her nieces Bernadette Angeli, Therese Zammit and Marie Tabone, and their respective spouses and families, her Sansone nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. A private burial will take place in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery today. No flowers by request but donations to the Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. May God grant her eternal rest.

The Caruana family would like to thank Nathalie Muscat and Polly Camilleri who cared for her over the past years with love and dedication.

In Memoriam

CAMILLERI – PAUL ALEXANDER. Cherished memories of a loving husband, father and grandfather. His wife Marie and his children Edward, Anne, John, Francis, Rita and Paul and their families.

CASAPINTA – TONIO. Fondest and treasured memories of a most beloved husband, father and grandfather on the third anniversary of his passing to eternal life. The family.

GOLLCHER – The Noble MARY, née Barbaro of St. George. Treasured memories of a most loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the second anniversary of her passing to eternal life.

Sadly missed along life’s way,

Quietly remembered every day.

No longer in our life to share,

But in our hearts you’re always there.

Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Karin and Martin, Karl and Anita, Erika and Marin, Mark and Suzanne and her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GOLLCHER. In loving memory of The Noble MARY on the second anniversary of her death. Always remembered with much love. Her sister Cecilia, Gladys.

