In Memoriam

CARDONA – ANTHONY. Loving and cherished memories of a dearly beloved father and grandfather, today being the 29th anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered and still deeply missed by his children Mary Ann Cassar and Margaret Parascandolo and his grandchildren Alex, son of the late Victor Cardona; Rachel, Gabrielle and Ben; Andrea and Daniel; together with their families. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

CASAPINTA – TONIO. Cherished memories of a very loving husband, father and grandfather, on the fifth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Tanya, Kurt and Tiziana, Damian and Alexia.

GOLLCHER – The Noble MARY, née Barbaro of St. George. Treasured memories of a most loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the fourth anniversary of her passing to eternal life.

Sadly missed along life’s way,

Quietly remembered everyday.

No longer in our life to share,

But in our hearts you’re always there.

Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Karin, Karl and Anita, Erika and Marin, Mark and Suzanne and her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GOLLCHER. In loving memory of MARY, today the anniversary of her death. Remembering the happy days we had together. Her sisters Cecilia and Gladys.