Obituaries

EBEJER. On March 30, at Hilltop residence Naxxar, GRAZIO, of Mqabba and residing in San Ġwann, aged 96, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Catherine, his children Miriam widow of Victor Abdilla, Brian and his wife Anna, Fr Richard Ebejer SDB, John and his wife Joanne, Jackie widow of his son Edwin, grandchildren and their respective spouses and partners, great-grandchildren, in-laws, nephews and nieces, his carer Caroline Sumoba, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Hilltop residence Naxxar on Monday, April 3, at 1.45pm for St Mary parish church, Mqabba, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Dar Bjorn or Salesian Missions will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GATT. On March 30, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA DOLORES (Mary), aged 89, went to meet the Risen Lord. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved nephews and nieces, Frank, Mary Anne, Philip, Tonio and Joseph Galea, Mary Rose, Joseph, Philip and Lino Mallia, Pierre and Michael Gatt and their families, her sister-in-law Maria Gatt, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Saturday, April 1, at 3.30pm at St Philip parish church, Żebbuġ, followed by interment at the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Żebbuġ. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TABONE. On March 29, BARBARA, née Bonavia, beloved widow of Wilfred and mother of the late Timothy, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved children Alice, Cindy, Elizabeth, Christopher, Veronica and their spouses, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her devoted carer Christina, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said at St Julian’s parish church on Monday, April 3, at 9am. She will remain forever in our hearts. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA. On March 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, NAZZARENO, founder of Hal Mann, of Mġarr, aged 89. He leaves to mourn his loss his devoted wife Mary Rose, his six children Miriam, Joe, Paul, Aldo, Joan and Raymond, their spouses, his 12 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his sister Rita and his wife’s family. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, April 1, at 1pm for Mġarr parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by burial in the family grave at Mġarr cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI. In loving memory of EDWARD on the first anniversary of his death. A prayer is appreciated. His family and friends.

CAMILLERI – PAUL ALEXANDER. Fond memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the 25th anniversary of his death. Marie and all the family.

CARDONA – ANTHONY. Loving and cherished memories of a dearly beloved father and grandfather, today being the 30th anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered and still deeply missed by his children Mary Ann Cassar and Margaret Parascandolo and his grandchildren Alex, son of the late Victor Cardona; Rachel, Gabrielle and Ben; Andrea and Daniel; together with their families. May God grant him eternal rest.

CASAPINTA. Treasured and unfading memories of TONIO, a most beloved husband, father and grandfather, on the sixth anni­versary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Tanya, Kurt and Tiziana, Damian and Alexia and all the family.

GOLLCHER – The Noble MARY, née Barbaro of St George. Treasured memories of a most loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the fifth anniversary of her passing to eternal life.

Sadly missed along life’s way,

Quietly remembered every day.

No longer in our life to share,

But in our hearts you’re always there.

Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Karin, Karl and Anita, Erika and Marin, Mark and Suzanne and her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

NAUDI – MARY. On the 12th anniversary of your meeting with the Good Lord. Wherever you are, you will always be in our heart. Always lovingly remembered by your six children and their families. A Mass in her memory will be celebrated today at 6.30pm at Balzan parish church.

