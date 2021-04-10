Obituary

GATT. On April 3, Colonel BRIAN GATT, aged 54, passed away peacefully to an eternal life. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife and son, parents, siblings, family and friends. A solemn Mass shall be said in his repose at the Basilica of Christ the King, Paola, on Wednesday, April 14, at 10am. The full military funeral shall commemorate the love and service he gave to his country.

Due to current restrictions, COVID protocols are to be adhered to. Thus, the funeral shall be streamed live on the official Armed Forces of Malta Facebook page. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG – ANTHONY PAUL (Tony). Loving memories of our dear Tony especially today the ninth year of his demise. We feel you watching over us everywhere we go. Dearly missed by Antoinette, Geraldine, Joanna and John - Paul, David, Zoe and Cora.

MERCIECA – ROSE. In loving memory of our dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, especially today on her fourth anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, much loved and never forgotten. Her daughters Felicity, Louise, Sandra, Veronica and their families. May she rest forever in the peace of the Lord.

PAPGIORCOPULO – EVELYN. In loving memory of a beloved mother and grandmother today the anniversary of her death. Fondly re-membered by all her family. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

