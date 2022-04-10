Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On April 8, NOEL, of Sliema, aged 77, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Connie, his children Pierre and his partner Eva, Andre and his wife Norma, his grandchildren Jessica, Julia, Chiara and Ella, his brother Michael, husband of Rina, his sister Anna, wife of John, nephews and nieces, other relatives and numerous friends from the Salesian family. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, April 11, at 12.30pm for St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 1pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Salesian community would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CATANIA. On April 2, RITA of Naxxar, teacher at St Theresa College, Mrieħel, aged 58, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her parents Guzeppi and Doris, her brother Eric, her sisters Georgina, Pauline and her husband Albert, her beloved nephews and nieces Jeremy, Sara, Alicia and Luca, uncles and aunties, cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, April 11, at 8.15am for Nativity of Mary (Marija Bambina) parish church, Naxxar, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrat­ed at 8.45am, followed by interment in the family grave at Naxxar cemetery. People attending the funeral Mass are urged not to wear black. The family regret that they are unable to welcome visitors. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and carers and staff of Ward Kristu Re 3 at St Vincent De Paul Residence for their care and dedication.

CILIA. On April 8, at Mater Dei Hospital, LOUIS, of San Ġwann, aged 78, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss, his wife Sina, his daughters Nathalie and Joanne, and their respective husbands Dione and Neville, his grandchildren Andre, Bryan, Jayden and Julia, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, April 11, at 8am for the parish church of San Ġwann where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on his behalf to Puttinu Cares would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA FITENI. On April 7, at Zammit Clapp Hospital, INEZ, of Sliema, widow of Joseph M., at the venerable age of 101, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her most beloved daughters Marlene, widow of Robert Ferrante, Roseanne Lucia, and Connie and her husband Bernard Brincat, her grandchildren Graziella, Veronique, Pierre, Kevin, Alex, Sandro, Mark, Edward, their respective spouses and in-laws, her great-grandchildren Ivan, Sean, Nathalie, Etienne, Kurt, Samuel and Sakura, her numerous nephews and nieces. The funeral cortège leaves Zammit Clapp Hospital tomorrow, Monday, April 11, at 8.40am for Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

On March 11, MARY MAMO DINGLI, went to meet the risen Lord. A Trigesima die Mass will be celebrated for the repose of her soul at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, tomorrow, Monday, April 11, at 6.30pm.

In Memoriam

De BATTISTA – JOSEPH. Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the 18th anniversary of his death. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Doris and all the family. Kindly remember him in your prayers. May he rest in peace.

DESPOTT – GEORGE. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear father on the 59th year of his demise. His children Maurice, Jean, Tania and daughter-in-law Maphine, widow of Karl and their respective families.

MERCIECA – ROSE. In loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the fifth anniversary of her demise, always in our thoughts and prayers. Much loved and never forgotten. Her daughters Felicity, Louise, Sandra, Veronica and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PAPAGIORCOPULO – EVELYN. Cherished memories of our dear mother, on the anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by all her family. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

ZERAFA – DORIS. Treasured and unforgettable memories of a most loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the fourth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Your sons, daughters, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Dear Lord, grant her eternal rest.

