Obituaries

AGIUS FERRANTE. ANNE, on April 5, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. A unique mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is deeply mourned and sadly missed by her daughter Susan and her husband Joseph Zammit Tabona, her son Timothy and his wife Charmaine, her grandchildren Nicola and her husband Simon Paris, Justin and his wife Catherine, Christopher and his wife Karin and Thomas and his wife Jenya, her great-grandchildren Laura, Philip, Emily, John, Georgia, Paul, Catherine and Alexandra, her sister Jo Burridge, her sister-in-law Evelyn Calleja, her nephews, nieces and a host of friends.

The funeral leaves Casa Arkati, Mosta, tomorrow, Tuesday, April 11, at 9.30am for St Paul’s Cathedral, Mdina, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery.

Special thanks go to the staff of Casa Arkati, Mosta, who looked after her with so much loving care.

No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated.

“Like her Maker she went around doing good.”

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BUTTIGIEG. On April 7, at St Vincent de Paul residence, ALFRED, aged 82, from Valletta and residing in Qrendi, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Maria Dolores, his children John and his wife Rosette, Chris and his wife Elaine, his grandchildren Mark and his wife Analise, Beppe, Eliza and Alec, other relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves St Vincent de Paul residence today, Monday, April 10, at 2pm, for the Qrendi parish church of the Assumption, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave at San Nikola Cemetery, Qrendi.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Instead of flowers, kindly send donations to Id-Dar il-Providenza.

DEBONO. On April 6, SALVINU of Żurrieq, went to meet the Risen Lord at the age of 87. Loved, remembered and cherished by his wife Carmen, his children Mario and his wife Jackie, Nathalie and her husband Joseph, Silvio and his wife Gertrude and Elizabeth, his grandchildren William, Jeremy, Jasmine, Nicky, Desiree, Ella and Sacha, his brothers-in-law, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

A celebration of his life will be held today, Monday, April 10, at 3pm, at Żurrieq parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at San Leone Cemetery, Żurrieq. Donations in his memory to Dar Santa Tereża Institute, Żurrieq, or Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, in lieu of flowers, would be greatly appreciated.

Lord Jesus, receive him and grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

MERCIECA – ROSE. In loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the sixth anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Much loved and never forgotten her daughters Felicity, Louise, Sandra, Veronica and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of MARIA EBEYER SLYTHE on the second anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by her daughters Miriam and Anna, and her grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest