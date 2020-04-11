Obituary

ELLUL. On April 9, EMERIC of Guardamangia, aged 79. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughter Simone Vella, grandchildren Andrea, Matteo and Eliza, Denise and Gaetu, his friend Carmen, his brother Charles and Rita, widow of his brother Emanuel, other relatives and friends. The funeral takes place today. In the current circumstances and in line with health directives there will be a private blessing followed by burial at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ATTARD – JOSEPH (Dr. Peppino). In loving memory of our dearest father and grandfather on the 11th anniversary of his death. Always missed and remembered with love by his children John, Paul, Simone and her husband Doug, and his grandchildren Charlie, Ellie and Amelia. Lord grant him eternal rest.

ATTARD – JOSEPH (Dr. Peppino). In loving, treasured memory of a very dear brother and uncle on his 11th anniversary. Raphael and family. God grant him eternal rest.

AZZOPARDI. In loving memory of our dear father VICTOR, today the 23rd anniversary of his death. Fondly loved and cherished by his sons and daughters, Alex, Edward, Jennifer and Catherine and their families.

BONNICI – EYELYN. On the eighth anniversary of her demise. Always in my thoughts and prayers Maryrose Grech.

PAPAGIORCOPULO – EVELYN. In loving memory of a beloved mother and grandmother, today the anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by all her family. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

