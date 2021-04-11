Obituary

AQUILINA. On April 9, LOUIS, residing in Sliema, aged 62, passed away peacefully comfort­ed by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his devoted wife Carmen, his daughter Elaine and her husband Kyle, his son Keith and his beloved grandson Logan. Also mourning his loss are his brothers and sisters and their spouses, other relatives and friends. Louis worked at Allied Newspapers Ltd and was known by many as Ta’ Veru. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Monday, April 12, at the Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 9.30am. Special thanks goes to all the staff at Mater Dei Hospital, SAMOC and Hospice Malta, Balzan, for their dedication and support. Kindly keep in mind the COVID-19 restrictions if attending the funeral, including social distancing. Most of all, keep him in your prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA – VIVIENNE. Today the fourth anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remem­bered by her husband Joe and her children Tanya, Joseph, Maria, Louise, in-laws and grandchildren.

AXISA – JOHN. In loving memory of our dear father on the 17th anniversary of his passing away. Maryanne, Marguerite, John and Jay, Peter and Marica, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

BONNICI – EYELYN. On the ninth anniversary of her demise. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Maryrose Grech.

De BATTISTA. In loving memory of our dearest JOSEPH on the 17th anniversary of his passing. Sadly missed and forever in our hearts. Lovingly remembered always by his wife Doris, his sons Charles, Noel, Martin, daughters Mariella and Rosetta and all the family. May he rest in peace.

DESPOTT – GEORGE. Treasured and unfading memories of our dear papà, on the 58th year of his demise. His children Maurice, Jean and Tania and their respective families. Please say a prayer.

MALLIA. In loving memory of PETER on the fifth anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Isabelle, his sister Nathalie, his brother Ernest, nephews, nieces and other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SANT – GUIDO. On the seventh anniversary of his demise, fondly remembered by his wife Carmen, his children Silvana, Donald, Herbert and Roderick, their spouses, his beloved grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZERAFA – DORIS. Treasured and unforgettable memories of a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the third anniversary of her passing away. Although you are gone you are with us every day. Your sons, daughters, in-laws and their families. Forever in our hearts and prayers.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.