Obituary

GATT. On April 9, at Mater Dei Hospital, SIDNEY, of Paola, at the venerable age of 95, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his most beloved nieces Anna and her husband Joseph Grech Sant, and Denise and her husband Sebastiano Vitali. His beloved grandnieces Julienne, Maria and Veronica, and grandnephew Fabrizio and his great-grandnephew and nieces. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Monday, April 11, at 9.30am for Christ the King parish church, Paola, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on his behalf to Puttinu Cares would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA – VIVIENNE. Today the fifth anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by her husband Joe and her children Tanya, Joseph, Maria, Louise, in-laws and grandchildren.

ATTARD – JOSEPH (Dr Peppino). In loving, treasured memory of a very dear father, brother and uncle on the 12th anniversary of his death. Always missed. Lord, grant him eternal rest and peace. John, Paul, Simone, Raphael and families.

AZZOPARDI. In loving memory of our dear father VICTOR on the 25th anniversary of his death. Fondly loved and cherished by his sons and daughters Alex, Edward, Jennifer and Catherine and their families.

CUTAJAR – CHARLES. In loving memory of our dear father, today the 20th anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and forever in our hearts and prayers. His children Jeffrey, Godwin, Sheila, Lina, Lilian and Tania, in-laws and his grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.