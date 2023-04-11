OBITUARIES

MIFSUD. On April 8, at his residence, NEVILLE, aged 82, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Aida, née Kelly, his son Simon and his partner Charmaine, his son Sam and his wife Nicolette, his grandchildren Martina, Francesca, Hannah, Edward, Thomas and Sebastian and his great-grandson Myles; his brother Adrian and his wife Christina and other relatives, friends and faithful carers.

The funeral cortège leaves Capua Hospital, today, Tuesday, April 11, at 1.30pm for Tal-Ibraġ parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations in his memory to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, in lieu of flowers, would be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAPONE – LAMBERTO (Nino). Passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday in Messina, comforted by the rites of Mother Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Therese Camilleri, his daughters Simona and Ginella, his beloved grandson Antonio, his sister Amalia Giammo, Michele Limosini and family, his sister-in-law Maryann widow of Ray Soler, his brothers-in-law Anthony and wife Maria, Franco and wife Rosemary, relatives and friends.

His funeral will be held in Messina today.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SPITERI. On Sunday, April 9, THERESE, aged 78, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Fondly remembered by her beloved husband of 60 years Stephen, her children Brian and his wife Angela, Cynthia and her husband James, Kevin and his wife Lorraine, her grandchildren Rebecca and Benjamin, Luisa and Nathan, Sarah-Marie and Kieran, Julia, Luca and Ben, her brothers Anthony and Albert Micallef and their families, her brother-in-law Edward Agius, widower of her sister Mary, her in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and many dear friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, April 11, at 1.30pm for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Gżira, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Għargħur cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, are appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

ABELA – VIVIENNE. Today the sixth anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by all the family. Rest in peace.

AXISA – JOHN. In loving memory of our dear father on the 19th anniversary of his passing away. Marguerite, Maryanne, John and Jay, Peter and Marica, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

AZZOPARDI. In loving memory of our dear father VICTOR on the 26th anniversary of his death. Fondly loved and cherished by his sons and daughters Alex, Edward, Jennifer and Catherine and their families.