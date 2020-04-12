Obituaries

BEZZINA WETTINGER. On April 4, in Toronto, Canada, ANTONIA (Nina), née Spiteri, widow of Louis, aged 89, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her children Rose Marie, Ron, Elizabeth, Edwin, her granddaughter Alanah, in-laws, relatives and friends.

The funeral took place in Canada on Thursday, April 9.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. On April 9, at Dar il-Madonna tal-Mellieħa, Mellieħa, AGATHA, née Bugeja, of Rabat, widow of John, aged 91, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children, Betty, widow of Patrick Calleja, George and his wife Anna, Carmen, Antoinette, Ann and her husband Alfred Triganza; her grandchildren, Karl, Edward, Kristina, Sean, Christian, John, Veronica, Rebecca and Sarah and her eight great-grandchildren; her sisters Agnes and Lucia, other relatives and friends. The funeral took place last Friday. The family would like to thank all the carers, nurses, staff and management of Dar il-Madonna tal-Mellieħa for the dedication they showed towards her over the past two years.

May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

COPUS. On Wednesday, April 1, in Epsom UK, MARCELLE, née Giorgio, aged 82, passed peacefully away, leaving to mourn her irreparable loss, her devoted husband Brian, her son Clive and his wife Renata, her daughter Veronica and her husband Simon, her grandsons Adrian and Anthony. In Malta she leaves to mourn the children of her late brother Dunstan, Sarah Jaccarini, Gabi Lanzon, Christopher Giorgio, her sister-in-law Mary Rose, her cousins Alice Caruana, Maud Eminyan, Oliver Giorgio, their respective spouses and families, as well as Ita, widow of her late cousin Richard Giorgio, other relatives and friends.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FREESTONE-BAYES. On April 6, with deep sadness we announce the passing of our beloved ROSALIE, née Portelli, in London, adored mother of Tam and Pat. She leaves to mourn her loss her children and their partners, siblings, family and friends worldwide. She will be interred with her late husband, Gilbert, in Anglesey. Goodbye, God bless, dear mum and sister. God has you in His keeping, we have you in our hearts. Mary, help of Christians, whom she loved so much, keep her close to you. No flowers by request, but donations to St Patrick’s School, Sliema, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TARPEY. On April 7, at his residence, BRIAN NEVILLE TARPEY, MBE, ex-Royal Marines, aged 82, widower of Patricia May née Bonnici, passed peacefully away. He went to meet the Risen Lord and be reunited with his late son Stephen. He leaves to mourn his great loss his daughters Elaine, Louise and her husband Stirling Cotzec, his daughter-in-law Maureen, widow of his son Stephen, his grandson James, his sister-in-law Frances Padovani, together with his extended family in the UK, especially his niece Patricia and her husband Peter Wood. His other friends from Lancashire, UK, Barbara, Bryn and Sandra. Also his life-long friend Trevor Pettingill and very good friends Joseph and his sister Carmen Farrugia. Special thanks to Major Ronald Abela for his great support. In the current circumstances and in line with the health directives, the family shall only conduct a private blessing and burial. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Monday, April 13, at 9am to Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. A church service will be announced at a later date. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank his private doctor, the Hospice Malta staff, especially the doctors, nurses, physiotherapists for their dedicated care.

In Memoriam

CARUANA – MURIEL. Unfading and treasured memories of a dearly beloved mother and grandmother who went to meet the Risen Lord 12 years ago. So loved and so sadly missed by her daughter Carol, son-in-law David and grandchildren Rachel, Zach and Anthea. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CARUANA MONTALDO. In loving memory of JOSEPH, today the 10th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his sister, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces. Remember him in your prayers. May God grant him eternal rest.

DEBONO – STELLA. Treasured and loving memories of a much loved and dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, on the first anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Always in our hearts and prayers. Her daughters Marguerite, Pauline, Lucienne and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DESPOTT – GEORGE. Treasured and unfading memories of our dear father, on his 57th year of his demise. His children Maurice, Jean and Tania and their respective families.

DESPOTT – GEORGE. Remembered always with love and gratitude. Maphine, Edward and Maria. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ENGERER – EDWIN. In loving memory of a dear father and nannu, on the 11th anniversary of his passing onto eternal life. Always remembered with love and gratitude, David and Joan and grandsons Zachary, Bernie and Jonathan.

GALEA – LOUIS E. In loving memory of a very dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 15th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His children and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MILLER. In loving memory of our dearest mother LILIAN, today the eighth anniversary of her passing to a better life. Remembered with gratitude and much love by her children Madeleine, Joan, Malcolm, Caroline and their families.

STAINES – TERRIE. In loving memory of a dear sister on the anniversary of her demise. Patrick, Geraldine, Margaret, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TABONE – LAWRENCE. In loving memory of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 44th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his children Edwin and his wife Edith, Sharon, wife of his late son Joe, Rosemary, Louis and his wife Marthese, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A prayer is solicited. Lord, Divine Mercy, grant him eternal rest.

ZERAFA – DORIS. Treasured memories of a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today being the second anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her sons, daughters, in-laws, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Sistina art shop

Amery Street, Sliema. Spring offers on! We do home deliveries. Phone 9986 1636 or 9989 6636.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.