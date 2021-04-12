Obituary

AQUILINA. On April 10, at Casa Paola, Paola, CARMEL, of St Paul’s Bay, aged 94, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Godwin and his wife Anna, Lina and her husband John, Dorothy and her husband David, Valerie widow of Michael, his grandchildren, their spouses and fianceés, his great grandchildren, other relatives and friends, among whom Mgr Joseph Bajada.

The funeral cortege leaves Casa Paola today, Monday, April 12, at 7am, for Santa Maria Addolorata parish church, St Paul’s Bay, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am followed by interment in the family grave at Qalb ta’ Gesu cemetery, Żebbuġ. Donations on his behalf to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CARUANA – MURIEL. Unfading and treasured memories of a dearly beloved mother and grandmother who went to meet the Risen Lord 13 years ago. So loved and so sadly missed by her daughter Carol, son-in-law David and grandchildren Rachel, Zach and Anthea. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MILLER. In loving memory of our dearest mother LILIAN, today the 10th anniversary of her passing to a better life. Remembered with gratitude and much love by her children Madeleine, Joan, Malcolm, Caroline and their families.

STAINES. In loving memory of TERRIE, on the 40th anniversary of her demise. May she rest in eternal peace. Her family.

TABONE – LAWRENCE. In loving memory of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 45th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his children Edwin and his wife Edith, Sharon wife of his late son Joe, Rosemary, Louis and his wife Marthese, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A prayer is solicited. Lord, Divine Mercy, grant him eternal rest.

