Obituaries

CACCIOTTOLO. On April 11, at Villa Messina, Rabat, JOSEPHINE, of Rabat, aged 92, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Joseph and his wife Lesley, her daughter Marlene and her husband Tonio Mizzi, her grandchildren Alexandra and her husband Andrea Micallef, Paul and his wife Tessa, James, her great-grandchildren Max, Sarah and Ana, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Villa Messina tomorrow, Wednesday, April 13, at 8.15am for St Dominic church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at St Margaret Cemetery, Rabat. No flowers by request but donations in her memory to the Community Chest Fund and Dar il-Kaptan, Mtarfa, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

D’ANCONA. On April 11, at his residence, CECIL, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss, his most beloved wife Teresa and his children Rae, Katey, Peter and John, along with his five grandchildren and extended family. The funeral will take place after Easter at the Sacred Heart Church in Sunningdale, UK. No flowers by request but donations on his behalf to the Disasters Emergency Committee for Ukraine – https://donation.dec. org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal – would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LIA. On April 11, GRACE, of Tarxien, aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Marilyn and her husband Stephen, Roberta and her husband Anthony, Cecilia and her husband James, her grandchildren Michaela, Matthew, Maja and Julian, their partners, her great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, April 13, for Our Lady of the Annunciation parish church, Tarxien, where a concelebrated Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 1pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONNICI – EYELYN. On the 10th anniversary of her demise. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Maryrose Grech.

BRUNO BARTOLO – ANNE. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the first anniversary of her demise. Dearly missed by her children and in-laws Francesca, Roberto and his wife Nadine, Cristina and her partner Darren, her grandchildren Jake and Yasmine, brothers David and Simon and sister Claire. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today, at 6.30pm, at the Tal-Ibraġ parish church. Please keep her in your prayers.

CARUANA – MURIEL. Unfading and treasured memories of a dearly beloved mother and grandmother who went to meet the Risen Lord 14 years ago. So loved and so sadly missed by her daughter Carol, son-in-law David and grandchildren Rachel, Zach and Anthea. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MILLER. In loving memory of our dearest mother LILIAN, today the 11th anniversary of her passing to a better life. Remembered with gratitude and much love by her children Madeleine, Joan, Malcolm, Caroline and their families.

