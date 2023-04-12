Obituaries

BARTOLO. On April 11, LEO, has taken the final bow after 72 years of a fulfilling life. He passed away peacefully and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be forever loved and cherished by his wife Carmeline, his daughters Gretel and her husband Nissim and Glenda; his precious grandsons Zach and Noah; his brothers Roger and Clive and their families; his in-laws Vivienne, Joseph and Marthese and all their families; his fellow actors; the First Community of Mosta’s Neocathechumenal Way; other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, April 13, for Naxxar parish church, where Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment in a private grave at Naxxar cemetery. The family would like to express their gratitude for all the support and love they are receiving during such difficult times. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CARABOTT. With deep sorrow we announce the passing away, on April 10, in Brentford (UK) of Sr MARIA (Marian) Carabott, White Sister (The Missionary Sisters of Our Lady of Africa – MSOLA), aged 87. Sorely missed by the MSOLA Community. Fondly remembered by her sister Thelma and her husband Joe Brincat, her niece Elaine and her husband Arthur Pizzuto, Romina, widow of her nephew Ivan Brincat, her adorable great-nephews Matthew, Andrew and Christian, and Nicole and Katrina, cousins and friends in Malta and abroad. A memorial service will be announced later. May she rest in the peace of the Good Shepherd to whom she dedicated her entire life.

In Memoriam

BONNICI – EVELYN. On the 11th anniversary of her demise. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Maryrose Grech.

CARUANA – MURIEL. Unfading and treasured memories of a dearly beloved mother and grandmother who went to meet the Risen Lord 15 years ago. So loved and so sadly missed by her daughter Carol and grandchildren Rachel, Zach and Anthea. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MILLER. Remembering with love and deep gratitude our dearest mother LILIAN, today, the 12th anniversary of her passing to a better life and reunited with her much loved husband FRANCIS. Never forgotten by her children Madeleine, Joan, Malcolm and Caroline and their families.

