Obituary

SAMMUT TESTAFERRATA ALESSI. The Most Noble JOSEPH, (Joe Sammut Alessi), on April 10 was called to meet the Risen Lord at the venerable age of 100 years, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his loving wife, Lina, his daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Martin in the UK, his sister Mary in Canada, other relatives and friends. The funeral and private blessing took place on Saturday, April 11, followed by burial in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. Lord grant him eternal rest. Special thanks to the Sisters of Qaddejja tac-Cenaklu for their constant love and dedication and to all the staff at Dar tal-Kleru for their untiring help and support.

In Memoriam

FARRUGIA – MARY. In loving memory of a dear mother on the 19th anniversary of her passing away. Always remembered by her sons and daughter Joseph, Neville, Victor, Rosette, Mario and Noel. May God grant her eternal rest.

GHIRLANDO. In ever loving memory of HENRY on the 38th anniversary of his death. Never forgotten by his daughters Stephanie and Margaret and his son Robert, and their families. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

SMITH – HENRY. In ever loving memory of my dear husband, gone but never forgotten especially today on his 25th anniversary. Always in my heart. Gloria.

