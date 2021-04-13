Obituary

PACE. On April 11, at Mater Dei Hospital, EDWIN, aged 88, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He goes to join his beloved Juliette, wife of 62 years, and leaves to mourn his loss his children Vanessa, Cliff and his wife Catherine, and Mandy and her partner Ian, her grandchildren Kelly, Craig, Matthew, Emma, Daniel, Amy and Tasha, and their partners, and great-grandchildren Jack, Adam, Dean and Hugh. He also leaves to mourn his loss his sisters-in-law Louise and Myriam, widows of his brothers Alex and Ivan respectively, and other cherished relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, April 14, at 11am, at Santa Maria Addolorata chapel, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be most appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI. In loving memory of a dear father VICTOR, on his 24th anniversary of his death – 11-04-1997. Fondly loved and cherished by his sons and daughters; Alex, Edward, Jennifer, Catherine and their families.

DEBONO. Cherished memories of THELMA, today the 30th anniversary of her passing away. Joe.

DEBONO. Treasured memories of THELMA, today the 30th anniversary of her demise. Myrtle and family.

ENGERER – EDWIN. Re-membering a dearly loved father and nannu especially today the 12th anniversary of his passing on to eternal life. Never forgotten by his son David and his wife Joan and grandsons, Zachary, Bernie and Jonathan.

FARRUGIA – MARY. In memory of a loving mother who passed away on April 13, 2001. Never forgotten by her sons and daughter Joseph, Neville, Victor, Rosette, Mario and Noel. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

GALEA – LOUIS E. In loving memory of a very dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 16th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His children and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GHIRLANDO. In ever loving memory of HENRY on the 39th anniversary of his death. Never forgotten by his daughters Stephanie and Margaret and his son Robert, and their families. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

GUILLAUMIER – JOSEPHINE. In loving memory of a dear mother on the 32nd anniversary of her death. Never forgotten by her sons and daughter, Tony and his wife Yvette, John, Marlene, Renate wife of the late Paul, her grandchildren Jonathan, Gordon, Lara, Colette and Sarah, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SMITH – HENRY. In ever loving memory of my dear husband, gone but never forgotten especially today on his 26th anniversary. Always in my heart. Gloria.

SMITH. Fond memories of our dearest HENRY on the 26th anniversary of his departure to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers Mona, Rosanne, Massie, his in-laws and their families.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.