Obituary

BUSUTTIL. On April 11, at Mater Dei Hospital, HELEN, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss, her sisters, Lina and Bessie, Tessie wife of Salvatore, Victor and wife Antonietta, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, April 13, for St Julian’s parish church, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

FARRUGIA – MARY. A loving mother to Joseph, Neville, Victor, Rosette, Mario and her late son Noel, on the 21st anniversary of her passing away. May she rest in peace.

GALEA – LOUIS E. In loving memory of a very dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 17th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His children and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GHIRLANDO. In ever loving memory of HENRY on the 40th anniversary of his death. Never forgotten by his daughters Stephanie and Margaret and his son Robert, and their families. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

GUILLAUMIER – JOSEPHINE. In loving memory of a dear mother on the 33rd anniversary of her death. Never forgotten by her sons and daughter, Tony and his wife Yvette, John, Marlene, Renate wife of the late Paul, her grandchildren Jonathan, Gordon, Lara, Colette and Sarah, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SMITH – HENRY. In ever loving memory of my dear husband, gone but never forgotten especially today on his 27th anniversary. Always in my heart. Gloria.

TANTI. In memory of our beloved father MICHAEL PAUL, English teacher and librarian from Rabat and mariner in Xemxija, who went to meet the Risen Lord two years ago (13.04.20).

Never Forgotten

Always in Our Hearts

Keep Sailing Dad!

Michelle, Joseph, Etoile and Soleil Muscat, Antoine, Sarah, Samwel, Miriam and Gabriel Tanti. Mass for the Repose of his soul will be said today, Wednesday, April 13, at Ta’ Ġieżu church, Rabat, at 6pm.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.