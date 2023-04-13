Obituaries

FARRUGIA. On April 4, FRANCIS, in Brantford, Ontario, formerly of Marsa and residing in Canada, aged 77, passed away peacefully. Loving brother to Charlie, Joyce widow of his brother Joseph, the late John and Jane, Mary, Violet, the late Anthony, Emanuel and Suzanne, Dominic and Angela, Alfred widower of Mary, their families and friends in Malta and Canada. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, April 15, at the Holy Trinity parish church, Marsa, at 9.15am. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. On Wednesday, April 12, CARMEN (Cemcem), aged 87, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her twin Ines Caruana, her other sisters May, Yvonne and Marjorie, her brother Edward, her in-laws Maria and Lucienne Vella, her nieces Vicky, Anne Marie, Mariuccia, Gillian, Katrine, Chantal, Stephanie, Danielle, Nicole and Marylene, her nephews John, Antoine and Sandro, their spouses and families, all of whom she loved as her own. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday April 14, for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS) Malta will be much appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Today, April 13 being the trigesima die since the death of MARIO AQUILINA, the 7pm Mass at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, will offered for the repose of his soul. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CAMILLERI ELLUL BONICI. Loving and cherished memories of dear VINCENT, a beloved husband, father and grandfather, today being the first anniversary of his death. So very deeply missed and fondly remembered in our prayers. Marie Louise, Alexandra, Edward, Jose’, Lorna, Miguel, Martina, Claude, Jean Paul, and Jack.

DEBONO. Cherished memories of THELMA, today the 32nd anniversary of her passing away. Joe.

DEBONO. Treasured memories of THELMA, today the 32nd anniversary of her demise. Myrtle and family.

FARRUGIA – MARY. On the 22nd anniversary of her passing. A loving mother to Joseph, Neville, Victor, Rosette, Mario and her late son Noel. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

GALEA – LOUIS E. In loving memory of a very dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 18th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His children and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GHIRLANDO. In ever loving memory of HENRY on the 41st anniversary of his death. Never forgotten by his daughters Stephanie and Margaret and his son Robert, and their families. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

GUILLAUMIER – JOSEPHINE. In loving memory of a dear mother on the 34th anniversary of her death. Never forgotten by her sons and daughter, Tony and his wife Yvette, John, Marlene, Renate, widow of Paul, her grandchildren Jonathan, Gordon, Lara, Colette and Sarah, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SMITH – HENRY. In ever loving memory of my dear husband, gone but never forgotten especially today on his 28th anniversary. Always in my heart. Gloria.