Obituaries

SCICLUNA. On April 13, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA ANTONIA, of Gudja, widow of Francis, aged 82, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Godfrey and his wife Isabelle, Mario and his wife Angele and Elizabeth, her grandchildren Fabio and Martina, other relatives and friends. A private blessing and burial will be held today, Tuesday, April 14, in the family grave at Gudja cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SPITERI. On April 13, at Mater Dei Hospital, ARALDO, aged 89, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Carmela, his children Patrick and his wife Nicky, Chris and his

wife Fleur, his granddaughter Gabrielle, other relatives and friends. In the current circumstances, and in line with health directives, the family shall only conduct a private blessing and burial. A Requiem Mass will be announced at a later date. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD MONTALTO – RENO. Remembering our special dad today on his seventh anniversary. Loved and missed so much by us all. Nicholas, Lawrence, Bunty and all the family.

CURMI – HILDA. So lovingly remembered today, as always, on the 62nd anniversary of her death, who together with our late father Victor, raised a family of 13 children. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GATT – VICTORIA. In loving memory of a very dear mother, sister, aunt and friend on the sixth anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her son Colin, family and friends. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace.

GULIA – WALTER. In loving memory of a dear brother especially today his 10th anniversary. Antoinette, John and Simone.

HERRERA – Judge JOSEPH HERRERA. On your 25th anniversary, my love for you has never faded but grew stronger day by day. Your loving wife Marguerite.

HERRERA – Judge JOSEPH HERRERA. Today being the 25th anniversary of your demise. Never a day has passed and we did not think or speak about you. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Consuelo, Justine, Alexander and Chiara.

SULTANA – CONNIE. In loving memory of our dearest mother. A most loving and caring mother and grandmother today the second anniversary of her passing away. Deeply missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Not a day went by without her being there for us. Her loving children, David, Paul, Annemarie and grandchildren. May the Lord and our Lady grant her eternal peace.

