Obituaries

DEBONO. On April 13, at his home, LAWRENCE, aged 70, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He goes to join his beloved daughter Corinne and leaves to greatly mourn his loss his beloved wife Maria, his son Joseph and his girlfriend Theresa, and his sister Maria of the Salesian Sisters. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Thursday, April 15, at 4.30pm, at St George Basilica, Victoria, followed by interment at Santa Maria Cemetery, Xewkija. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares would be mostly appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

EBEYER SLYTHE. On April 10, MARIA, née Grech Cumbo, widow of William Ebeyer Slythe, at the venerable age of 100, passed away peacefully at her residence, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her daughters, Anna and her husband Edward Micallef; Miriam Ellul, her beloved grandchildren Maria, Anthony, Fredrick and his wife Elaine, Alex, Krista and her husband Marco Attard, Kerstien and his wife Nicolette and Luke; her beloved great-grandchildren, Rodrigo, William, Eva, Michael, Zara, Emily and Mimi; her brother-in-law Frank Zampa, other relatives, friends and her devoted carer Lovelee Manalo. A private funeral was held yesterday at the Sanctuary of Divine Mercy, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GRAVINO. On April 11, at Mater Dei Hospital, ALFRED, aged 98, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Carmel and his wife Nina, William, Marie, Joe and his wife Sylvia, Connie and her husband Wolfgang, Tonio and his wife Maria, Noel and his wife Sue, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, April 15, at 8.15am, for St Joseph parish church, Msida, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family chapel at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD – JOSEPH (Dr Peppino). In loving, treasured memory of a very dear father, brother and uncle on the 12th anniversary of his death. Always missed. Lord, grant him eternal rest and peace. John, Paul, Simone, Raphael and families.

ATTARD MONTALTO – RENO. Still sorely missed by all, but we cling on to the many wonderful memories. Nick, Lawrence, Bunty and all the family.

BONELLO. Loving memories of our dear parents JOSEPH HENRY and HILDA, née Parnis England. Marie Louise Saliba, Giorgina Wirth, in-laws and grandchildren.

CURMI – HILDA. So lovingly remembered today, as always, on the 63rd anniversary of her death, who together with our late father Victor, raised a family of 13 children. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GATT. In loving memory of LUCY on the 28th anniversary of her death. Her son Joe.

GATT – VICTORIA. In loving memory of a very dear mother, sister, aunt and friend on the seventh anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her son Colin, family and friends. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace.

HERRERA – Judge JOSEPH HERRERA. In memory of my wonderful loving husband. Never a day passes that I do not think of you. Marguerite.

HERRERA – Judge JOSEPH HERRERA. 27 years from the demise of my papa. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Consuelo.

SULTANA – CONNIE. In loving memory of a most loving and caring mother and grandmother, today the third anniversary of her passing away. Deeply missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Not a day went by without her being there for us. Her loving children, David, Paul, Annemarie and grandchildren. May the Lord and our Lady grant her eternal peace.

