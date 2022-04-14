Obituary

STIVALA. On April 11, ANTONIA, aged 80, went to meet the Risen Lord. She leaves to mourn her loss her sisters Doris and Vicky and her brothers Joseph, Emanuel and their respective wives, nephews, nieces, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Friday, April 22, for Tal-Ibraġ parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Naxxar cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD MONTALTO – RENO. On his ninth anniversary, still sorely missed and forever in our hearts. Nick, Lawrence, Bunty and family.

CURMI – HILDA. So lovingly remembered today, as always, on the 64th anniversary of her death, who together with our late father Victor, raised a family of 13 children. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DE PIRO – JEROME. Not ever forgotten and remembering you especially on the 26th anniversary of your departure for the celestial. With constant love we pray for you and wait for our reunion. Nicholas, Madeleine, Mary, Elizabeth and Margaret.

DEGAETANO. In loving memory of VINCENT DEGAETANO, A&CE, tomorrow, April 15, the 37th anniversary of his passage to eternal life. Fondly remembered by his children, grandchildren, in-laws, other relatives and friends. A prayer is solicited.

GATT – VICTORIA. In loving memory of a very dear mother, sister, aunt and friend on the eighth anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her son Colin, family and friends. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace.

FARRUGIA – TESSA. In everlasting memory of a dearly beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother tomorrow, Friday being the 15th anniversary of her death. So sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Gillian, Monica, Anne, Louise and their families.

HERRERA – Judge JOSEPH HERRERA. My love for you never faded, strong as ever. Marguerite.

HERRERA – Judge JOSEPH HERRERA. Today the 28th year from your demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Consuelo, Justine, Alexander and Chiara.

MICALLEF – MARLENE. Treasured and unfading memories of a much loved mother and grandmother, tomorrow being the 14th anniversary of her passing away. Janice, Hugh, Jackie, Kenneth and their families.

SOLER – RONNIE. Fondest memories of our dearest brother today being the first anniversary of his passing away. Forever loved and so sadly missed. Walter, Arthur and MaryAnn.

SULTANA – CONNIE. In loving memory of our dearest mother. A most loving and caring mother and grandmother today the fourth anniversary of her passing away. Deeply missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Not a day went by without her being there for us. Her loving children, David, Paul, Annemarie and grandchildren. May the Lord and Our Lady grant her eternal peace.

VON BROCKDORFF – VERONICA. In loving and unfading memories of a much loved mother and grandmother, tomorrow being the fifth anniversary of her demise. Forever missed and never forgotten by her children David, Vanessa, Nicholas and Alina, her grandchildren Michael, Sascha and Adam.

