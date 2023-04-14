In Memoriam

ATTARD MONTALTO – RENO. 10 years have passed but still never far from our thoughts and forever in our hearts. Miss you dad. Nick, Lawrence, Bunty and all the family.

CURMI – HILDA. So lovingly remembered today, as always, on the 65th anniversary of her death, who together with our late father Victor, raised a family of thirteen. Lord, grant them both eternal rest.

GATT. In loving memory of LUCY on the 30th anniversary of her death. Her son Joe.

GATT – VICTORIA. In loving memory of a very dear mother, sister, aunt and friend on the ninth anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her son Colin, family and friends. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace.

SOLER – RONNIE. Loving and precious memories of dearest Ron on the second anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Forever in my thoughts and prayers. Very sadly missed by Eileen. A Mass in his memory will be said today at 5pm at Tal-Ibraġ parish church.

SOLER – RONNIE. Wonderful and happy memories of our dearest brother, today being the second anniversary of his demise. So sadly missed and forever in our thoughts and prayers. Walter, Arthur and MaryAnn. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SULTANA – CONNIE. In loving memory of our dearest, most loving and caring mother and grandmother, today the fifth anniversary of her passing away. Deeply missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Not a day went by without her being there for us. Her loving children, David, Paul, Annemarie and grandchildren. May the Lord and Our Lady grant her eternal peace.

In everlasting memory of our most beloved MARK GIALANZÈ on the 14th anniversary of his meeting with the Risen Lord. Time will not dim the face we love, The voice we heard each day, The many things you did for us, In your own very special way, All our lives we’ll miss you, As the years come and go, But in our hearts we’ll always keep you, Because we love you so, If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever. Remembered and cherished today and always with everlasting love by Roberta, Isaac, Timothy, Maria, Erika, relatives and friends. A Mass in his memory will be said today at 9am at St Julians parish church.

