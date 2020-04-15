Obituary

BUSUTTIL. On April 13, at Mater Dei Hospital, MONICA, of Paola, residing in St Paul’s Bay, aged 56, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Herbert, her beloved daughter Gabrielle and her boyfriend Ryden, her sister Catherine and her brother Ray, her in-laws Claude and Blanche, their respective families, other relatives and friends. A private blessing and burial will be held tomorrow, Thursday, April 16, in the family grave, at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DEGAETANO. In loving memory of VINCENT DEGAETANO, A&CE, today the 35th anniversary of his passage to eternal life. Fondly re-membered by his children, in-laws, other relatives and friends. A prayer is solicited.

FARRUGIA – TESSA. In ever-lasting memory of a dearly beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 13th anniversary of her death. So sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Gillian, Monica, Anne, Louise and their families.

GRECH. In loving memory of VINCENZA, née Gabarretta, on the 35th anniversary of her death. Always remembered by her son Laurence and his wife Lilian, her daughter Grace and her husband Tony Naudi, and their families.

MICALLEF – MARLENE. Trea-sured and unfading memories of a much loved mother and grandmother, today being the 12th anniversary of her passing away. Janice, Hugh, Jackie, Kenneth and their families.

VINCENTI – JOSEPH. Was called to join our Saviour on April 15. You may be gone from our sight but you are never gone from our hearts. Love from Nancy, Edwina and Alfred.

VON BROCKDORFF – VERONICA. Cherished memo-ries of a most loving mother and grandmother on the third anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Forever in our hearts and prayers. David, Vanessa, Nicholas, Alina and her beloved grandchildren.

Personal

In thanksgiving to Our Lady and St Paschal Baylón, for the great favour received.

