Obituary

CRISTIANO. On April 14, YVONNE, née Naudi, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. A beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She is deeply mourned and sadly missed by her husband Louis, daughter Sandra and her partner Anton Spiteri, her son Josef and his partner Raisa Farrugia, her grandchildren Matthias and Andrea, her brothers Silvio and his wife Nathalie, Tonio and his wife Anna, sisters Liliana and Therese, her sisters-in-law Mary Naudi, Vivienne Cassar and Yvonne Millo, all respective families and numerous friends. The funeral leaves Casa Antonia, Balzan, on Tuesday, April 18, at 9am, for The Immaculate Heart of Mary Mother of the Church parish, Tal-Ibraġ, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. “Like her Maker she went around doing good throughout all her life.” Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks go to the staff of Casa Antonia who looked after her with so much loving care.

In Memoriam

DEGAETANO. In loving memory of VINCENT DEGAETANO, A&CE, today the 38th anniversary of his passage to eternal life. Fondly remembered by his children, grandchildren, in-laws, other relatives and friends. A prayer is solicited.

FARRUGIA – TESSA. In everlasting memory of a dearly beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 16th anniversary of her death. So sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Gillian, Monica, Anne, Louise and their families.

MICALLEF – MARLENE. Treasured and unfading memories of a much loved mother and grandmother, today being the 15th anniversary of her passing away. Janice, Hugh, Jackie, Kenneth and their families.

NAUDI – PHILIP. On the third anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his family and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VINCENTI – JOSEPH. Who was called to join our Saviour on April 15. You may be gone from our sight but you are never gone from our hearts. Love from Nancy, Edwina and Alfred.

VON BROCKDORFF – VERONICA. Cherished memories of a loving mother and grandmother, being the sixth year of her demise. She is remembered with everlasting love and deeply missed by her children David, Vanessa, Nicholas and Alina and her grandchildren Michael and Nicola, Sascha and Adam. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

