Obituaries

FENECH. On April 14, at Miranda NSW, Australia, MAY, née Nicholl, aged 90, widow of Herbert, formally of Sliema, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her great loss her son Tony and his partner Sue, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her brother Sammy and his wife Betty, her nephew and nieces and their respective families, other relatives and friends. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

SOLER. On April 14, at Mater Dei Hospital, RONNIE, of Swieqi, aged 81, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his beloved partner Eileen, his dear daughter Angela, wife of Philip, his grandchildren Thomas and Rachel, his brothers Walter and his wife Dorothy, Arthur and his wife Elisabeth, both residing in Canada, his sister Maryanne, wife of Giorgio Ciacia, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, April 17, at 9am, at Ibraġ parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to the Millennium chapel, Paceville, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CINI – ERIC. In loving memory of our beloved father, today being the 41st anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His children, their spouses and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DE PIRO D’AMICO INGUANEZ – JEROME, 8th Baron of Budach. Fondly remembered on the 25th anniversary of the end of his life lived always in unwavering faith. He left behind him happy memories of affection and care for his family and those in need. Cherished always with deep and living attachment by his children Nicholas, Madeleine, Mary, Elizabeth and Margaret and by so many who remember him. May he rest in the peace of the Lord.

NAUDI – PHILIP. On the first anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his family and friends.

