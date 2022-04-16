Obituary

CASSANO. On April 11, at his residence in Gżira, JOSEPH, aged 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Always loved and remembered by his children Maria and her partner Hassan, Josef and his partner Ritianne, grandson Jan, his brother Charles Cassano and his wife Maryrose, his brother-in-law Eric Passmore, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, April 18, at 8am for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Gżira, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Mass will be said on the Trigesima dei of SERGIO GALEA VINCENTI at Santwarju tal-Madonna, Mensija, on April 18, at 6.30pm.

In Memoriam

CINI – ERIC. In loving memory of our beloved father, today being the 42nd anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His children, their spouses and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MANCHÉ. In loving memory of my mother YVONNE, on the 11th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Forever missed, so dearly loved. Marie Antoinette and Henri, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SOLER – RONNIE. Loving and precious memories of dearest Ron on the first anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Forever in my thoughts and prayers. Very sadly missed by Eileen. A Mass in his name will be held in the near future.

