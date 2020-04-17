Obituaries

ABDILLA. On April 15, at Dar Pinto, Qormi, CARMENA, of Ħamrun, aged 87, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her children Doreen and her husband Michael, Martin and his wife Angela, Josette and her husband Emmanuel, Marco and his partner Doris, her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Due to the current circumstances, and in line with health directives, a private blessing and burial will be held today, Friday, April 17, at Żebbuġ cemetery.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

AUGUGLIARO. On April 15, ALBERTO, formerly of Parma, residing at Birkirkara, aged 83, passed away peacefully to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Pauline, his children Alberto and his wife Romina, Antonio and his wife Joycelynn, Augusto, and Maria and her husband Matteo, his grandchildren Daniel, Matthew, Giulia and Michele, his brothers Giovanni, Romano, and sister Gabriella and their spouses, his in-laws their spouses, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, April 17, at 3.30pm, for interment in the family grave at Mġarr cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Little Sisters of the Poor, Ħamrun, will be appreciated. In line with the latest health directives, interment will be held privately. Mass to celebrate his life will be announced at a later date. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TABONE. On April 15, JOSEPH of Rabat, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family. He went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Imelda, his daughters Suzanne, Elaine and her husband Victor, Denise and her husband Simon, and his beloved granddaughters Laura, Martina, Cristina and Mikela, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, April 17, at 9.30am for Santa Margherita Cemetery, Rabat, for interment in the family grave. No flowers by request but donations to the Sisters of Mother Theresa, Cospicua, will be appreciated. In line with the latest health directives, the interment will be held privately. Mass to celebrate his life will be announced at a later date. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA – JOSEPH of Swieqi, on the fifth anniversary of his demise. Remembered by his wife Marlene, née Cuschieri, his children Alan, David and Annelise and their families. Eternal rest give unto him, O Lord.

BEZZINA – ALFRED. Today is the first anniversary since you left this valley of tears. We cherish your precious memories. Fondly remembered by your wife Pauline, your in-laws, your brothers Joseph, Mario and Francis, your nephews Christopher and Gordon, your niece Theresienne and their respective families. Eternal rest grant unto him, o Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him.

BORG CARDONA. Everlasting memories of ANTHONY, today being the 20th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by Gina, Ġuża, John and family. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. A prayer is solicited.

PREZIOSI – Count Dr DRANZ PREZIOSI. Loving memories on the 20th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Suni, son Josef, daughter-in-law Caren and grandchildren Marie-Christine and Fabrizia.

RADMILLI – NOEL. Fondest memories of a loving husband and father, today the 12th anniversary of his passing away. Sandra, Rachel, Paul and Gabriella.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.