Obituary

SOLER. On April 14, at Mater Dei Hospital, RONNIE, of Swieqi, aged 81, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved partner Eileen, his dear daughter Angela wife of Philip, his grandchildren Thomas and Rachel, his brothers Walter and his wife Dorothy, Arthur and his wife Elisabeth, both residing in Canada, his sister Maryanne wife of Giorgio Ciacia, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Saturday, April 17, at 9am, at Ibraġ parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to the Millennium Chapel, Paceville, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG CARDONA. Everlasting memories of ANTHONY, today being the 21st anniversary of his demise. Fondly re-membered by Gina, Ġuża, John and family. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. A prayer is solicited.

DARMANIN – DONALD. In loving memory of a treasured and devoted husband, father and grandfather on the first anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed by his wife Kaye, his daughter Louise, his son Charles and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. Cherished and unfading memories of LAWRENCE (Farlaw) on the 10th anniversary of his demise. His family. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PREZIOSI – Count Dr FRANZ PREZIOSI. Loving memory on the 21st anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Suni, son Josef, daughter-in-law Caren and grandchildren Marie-Christine and Fabrizia.

RADMILLI – NOEL. Fondest memories of a loving husband and father, today the 13th anniversary of his passing away. Sandra, Rachel, Paul and Gabriella.

VASSALLO GALDIES – LINA. Treasured memories of a special mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 36th anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Deeply missed by her children Patricia, Neville, May Micallef, David, Charles together with his wife Denise, and Albert; her grandchildren Christopher, Kieron, Ione, Niam and Charis; her great-grandchild, Adam. Loving memories, too, of our dear father ARTHUR and brother-in-law GODWIN, husband of May, both reunited with her eight years and three years ago, respectively. A silent thought, a quiet prayer; for our beloved, now in God’s care.

Sistina art shop

Now you can buy online. www.sistinaart.com. Fantastic products for artists. Home deliveries. Phone 2131 4453 or 9986 1636.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.