Obituaries

AGIUS. On April 14, Concetta, née Aquilina, of Sliema, aged 88, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Mark and his wife Annie, her granddaughters Nicola and her husband Michael Maxwell, Rebecca and her husband Sean Geeney, their mother Sandra and her partner Richard Bradshaw, her sister Antoinette Cardona, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, April 19, at 12.30pm for Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 1pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ATTARD. On April 16, JOE, of Mosta, aged 70, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Annie, his children Andrew and his wife Mariella, Ian and his wife Maria and Sue and her husband Josef, his beloved grandchildren Benjamin, Jack, Valentina, Mattea and Andrea, his brothers Emanuel, Emidio, Lawrence and Raymond and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral will leave Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, April 18, at 9am for the Pastoral Centre, Sgħajtar church, Naxxar, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at St Lawrence cemetery, Vittoriosa. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG. On April 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA, aged 94, passed away peacefully comforted by the Rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sons Gino and wife Pauline, Vincent and Noel, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends and her devoted carer Mischel. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 19, at the Mosta Basilica, at 8.30am. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CASSAR. On April 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPHINE, aged 72, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She is fondly remembered by her sister Rosemarie Garzia, her brothers Fr Julian, Marcel and his wife Maria, her nephews Julian and Peter, and their respective girlfriends Caroline and Anastasia, Kay, widow of her brother Paul, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, April 19, at 8.30am for St Julian’s parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Monastery of the Poor Clares, St Julian’s, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. On April 13, at his residence in Lija, VINCENT, aged 85, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Marie-Louise, his daughter Alexandra and her husband José Herrera, his son Edward and his wife Lorna, his brother Tony and his partner Sue, his sister Maria and her husband Anthony Camilleri, his beloved grandchildren Miguel, Martina, Claude and Jean Paul. He also leaves to mourn his sisters-in-law Priscilla Camilleri, Helene Fiorini Lowell and Doreen Darmanin Kissaun, his numerous nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, April 20, at 9am for Lija parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on his behalf to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CORDINA. On April 10, RAYMOND, aged 67, passed away peacefully surrounded by the glory of Nature. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his loving wife Miriam, his beloved daughter Claire, her husband Enrico Marantidis and his two precious grandsons Angelo and Andreas, also his sisters Joanna and her husband Publius and Mariella. He is also mourned by his wife’s family, other relatives, former Air Malta colleagues, members of the FKNK, other associations and numerous friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, April 18, for St Mary’s parish church, Attard, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CASSANO. on April 11, at his residence in Gżira, JOSEPH, aged 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Always loved and remembered by his children Maria and her partner Hassan, Josef and his partner Ritianne, grandson Jan, his brother Charles Cassano and his wife Maryrose, his brother-in-law Eric Passmore, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, April 18, at 8am for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Gżira, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GAUCI. On April 14, at Mater Dei Hospital, DOLORES, of Mosta, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sister in-law Maria, widow of her brother Joseph Gauci, her nieces Maryanne Gauci and Felicia Gauci, her great-nephew Benjamin Keller, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, April 20, at 8am for the Basilica of Santa Marija, Mosta, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Mosta cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZARB. On April 6, at Saint Vincent De Paul Residence, CARMELA (Lina), widow of Jack, of Valletta, aged 86, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Josette and her husband John, Paul and his wife Liying, Jacqueline and her husband Lloyd, her grandchildren Jessica and her husband Fabian, Joseph and his fiancé Janice, her brother and sister, in-laws and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, April 18, at 1.30pm, for the Collegiate parish church of St Paul’s Shipwreck, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant her the eternal rest she so deserves.

Requiem Mass

Mass will be said on the Trigesima dei of SERGIO GALEA VINCENTI at Santwarju tal-Madonna, Mensija, on April 18, at 6.30pm.

In Memoriam

BORDA. In loving memory of my dear father ANTHONY, especially today his 46th anniversary. Forever in my heart and prayers. Your only daughter Marlene and family.

BORG CARDONA. Everlasting memories of ANTHONY, today being the 22nd anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by Gina, Ġuża, John and family. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. A prayer is solicited.

DARMANIN – DONALD. In loving memory of a treasured and devoted husband, father and grandfather on the second anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed by his wife Kaye, his daughter Louise, his son Charles and their respective families. Forever in our hearts. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEBONO – STELLA. Treasured and loving memories of a much loved and dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the third anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Always in our hearts and prayers. Her daughters Marguerite, Pauline, Lucienne and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GRECH. In loving memory of our dearest father and grandfather CHARLES, today the anniversary of his passing on. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by Sylvana, Mariella and Wilfred, Diana, Stephen, widower of Kathryn, and all his grandchildren.

MALLIA. In loving memory of PETER today being the sixth anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Isabelle, his sister Nathalie, his brother Ernest, other relatives and friends. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

MIZZI ‒ ALBERT. Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the first anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Therese, his daughter Edwina and her husband Ivan and his grandchildren Michela and Andrew. May God grant him eternal rest.

PREZIOSI – COUNT DR FRANZ. In loving memory on the 22nd anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Suni, son Josef, daughter-in-law Caren and grandchildren Marie-Christine and Fabrizia.

SANT – GUIDO. On the eighth anniversary of his demise, fondly remembered by his wife Carmen, his children Silvana, Donald, Herbert and Roderick, their spouses, his beloved grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCERRI – JOSEPH M. Ever in our minds and hearts. His wife Connie, children Louis, Larry and MaryRose and their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, email night@timesofmalta.com.