Obituaries

CRISTIANO. On April 14, YVONNE, née Naudi, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. A beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She is deeply mourned and sadly missed by her husband Louis, daughter Sandra and her partner Anton Spiteri, her son Josef and his partner Raisa Farrugia, her grandchildren Matthias and Andrea, her brothers Silvio and his wife Nathalie, Tonio and his wife Anna, sisters Liliana and Therese, her sisters-in-law Mary Naudi, Vivienne Cassar and Yvonne Millo, all respective families and numerous friends. The funeral leaves Casa Antonia, Balzan, tomorrow, Tuesday, April 18, at 9am, for The Immaculate Heart of Mary Mother of the Church parish, Tal-Ibraġ, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated.

“Like her Maker she went around doing good throughout all her life”

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Special thanks go to the staff of Casa Antonia who looked after her with so much loving care.

FARRUGIA. On April 15, VICTOR, of Ħamrun, aged 73, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. A beloved husband, father and grandfather. He will be forever loved and cherished by his wife Doris, his daughter Elaine and her husband Ivan Bugeja, his daughter Jeanette and her husband Sandro Galea Soler, his son Christopher and his wife Claire, his son Jonathan and his wife Ingrid, his grandchildren Jurgen, Andria, Julian, Matthew, Aiden, Julie, Jack and Megan, his siblings and in-laws, his wife’s siblings, all respective families, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, April 18, for St Francis of Assisi church, Ħamrun, where Mass praesente cadavere to commemorate his life will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to all the healthcare staff at Mater Dei Hospital who were involved in his care during the past few months. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA MUSKAT. On April 14, GEORGE, from Victoria, aged 82, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Fondly remembered by his beloved wife Yvonne, his children Ruth and her husband Pierre Farrugia, Keith and his partner Sylvana Mifsud and her children Tristin and Sadie, his brothers and sisters, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves the Gozo General Hospital today, Monday, April 17 at 3pm for the Cathedral of the Assumption, Victoria, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at St Mary Cemetery, Victoria. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

WISMAYER. On April 15, MELINA, aged 98, a few days from her 99th birthday, passed away peacefully comforted by the rights of Holy Church. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is deeply mourned by her daughters, Josette, wife of Alfred, Marie Therese, wife of Gaston, Lorna and Michael Mallia, Simone wife of Giovanni, her son Lawrence and his wife Monica, her beloved grandchildren, Colin, Kevin, Claude, Francois, Danielle, Nicholas, Roberta, Andrea, Martina, Karl and their respective spouses and partners and her dearest great-grandchildren. She also leaves to mourn her sister Rose Cutajar, her sister-in-law Mary Mallia and their respective families, her loving carer Sylvia Grech and numerous relatives and friends. A Mass praesente cadavere to celebrate her life will be held on Wednesday, April 19 at 8.30am at the Carmelite parish church, Balluta, St Julian’s. No flowers by request but donation to Puttinu Cares and Hospice Malta will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG CARDONA. Everlasting memories of ANTHONY, today being the 23rd anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by Gina, Ġuża, John and family. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. A prayer is solicited.

DARMANIN – DONALD. In loving memory of a treasured and devoted husband, father and grandfather on the third anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed by his wife Kaye, his daughter Louise, his son Charles and their respective families. Forever in our hearts. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIZZI – ALBERT. Treasured and unfading memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the second anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Forever in our hearts and prayers, Therese, Edwina, Ivan, Michela and Andrew. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

RADMILLI – NOEL. Lovingly remembered today the 15th anniversary of his passing. Forever in our hearts, Sandra, Rachel, Paul and Gabriella.