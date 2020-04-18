In Memoriam

BISAZZA. In ever loving memory of EMMA on the fourth anniversary of her passing away. Forever remembered by her family.

GRECH. In loving memory of VICTOR, today the 26th anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by his family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

STAGNO NAVARRA – MIRIAM. In everlasting memory of a dear sister. Fondly remembered by her brother, sister, in-laws, niece and nephews, today the 19th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TAYLOR – ODETTE, née Demajo. Today her first anniversary. She leaves to mourn her loss her mother Maria Theresa Demajo, her husband Philip, her children Ruth and Harriet and their respective husbands, Andy and Mirko and grandson Elias. Also her sister Apollonia, her husband Leonard Ellul Mercer and their daughter Diana. May she rest in peace.

