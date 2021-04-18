Obituaries

CUTUGNO – JOSEPHINE ‘Babs’ née Wirth, aged 95, passed peacefully away at home, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Juliet, Andrew and his wife Joanna, Michael and his wife Anne, Theresa and her husband Mario Cilia, her grandchildren Lisa, Chris and his wife Gilly, Timmy, Emma and her husband Rudi, and Julian, her great-grandchildren Pippa and Ally, her brother Edgar Wirth and his wife Nanette, her sister Risette Wirth, her in-laws Doreen Scerri, Gladys Wirth and Anna Wirth, other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be said at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, tomorrow, Monday, April 19 at 9.30am. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated.

MIZZI. On April 17, at Mater Dei Hospital, ALBERT, of Sliema, ex-Auditor General, at the venerable age of 95, went to meet the Risen Lord whom he loved so much. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his ever-devoted wife Therese, his beloved daughter Edwina and her husband Ivan, his adored grandchildren Michela and Andrew, nephews and nieces, other relatives and numerous friends.

Funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be held on Tuesday, April 20 at 9am at St Julian’s parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Dear Lord, embrace him in Your loving arms and grant him eternal rest.

SCIBERRAS. On April 16, JULIAN, aged 83, from San Ġwann, son of the late Mikiel Sciberras, passed peacefully away, to meet the risen Lord. He leaves to mourn his loss his sister Grezzja, his niece Doreen and her husband Lorvic and their son Miguel, cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, April 19 at 1pm for the Addolorata church where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at the Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Lord grant him everlasting peace.

In Memoriam

AUGUGLIARO – ALBERTO. Cherished memories of a beloved husband and father on his passing away on April 15, 2020. Fondly remembered and dearly missed by his beloved wife Pauline, his son’s Alberto, Antonio, Augusto and daughter Maria, their spouses Romina, Joycelynn, Marlene and Matteo, and his grandchildren Daniel, Matthew, Giulia, Michele and Leonardo. Always in our hearts. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BISAZZA. In ever loving memory of EMMA on the fifth anniversary of her death. Never forgotten and forever loved. Her family.

BOFFA – GEMMA. With fond memories and love on the 24th anniversary of her death. 21.04.1997. George, Laura and family in Australia, also family in Malta.

BORDA. In loving memory of my beloved father ANTHONY, on the 45th anniversary of his passing away. Forever in my heart and prayers papa. Your only daughter Marlene and family.

CHARLES – TESSIE. On the 60th anniversary of our dear mother’s passing, we remember her and our dear father FRANK, with love and keep them in our thoughts and prayers. Tony, Anna, Sandra, Denise and their families. May the Lord grant them eternal rest.

CHETCUTI – JOE. One year tomorrow, April 19, since you left us to a better place and to join our parents and brother Lawrence. Miss you always, your sister Maria, Thomas and family.

DEBONO – STELLA. Treasured and loving memories of a much loved and dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the second anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Always in our hearts and prayers. Her daughters Marguerite, Pauline, Lucienne and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GRECH. In loving memory of our dearest father and grandfather CHARLES, today the anniversary of his passing on. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by Sylvana, Mariella and Wilfred, Diana, and Stephen, widower of Kathryn, and all his grandchildren.

GRIMA. In loving memory of PAULINE on the 20th anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Her daughters Carmen and Monica, in-law Ronald, her granddaughters, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MILLER – MIRIAM (FABRI). In loving memory of our dear mother on the fifth anniversary of her passing away to a better life. You are always in our hearts and so dearly missed. Monique, Karl and their families.

SCERRI – JOSEPH M. Ever in our minds and hearts. His wife Connie, children Louis, Larry and MaryRose and their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

STAGNO NAVARRA. In fondest memory of MIRIAM, an unforgettable friend, who went to meet the Risen Lord 20 years ago. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. Margaret.

TAYLOR – ODETTE née Demajo. Today her second anniversary. She leaves to mourn her loss her mother Maria Theresa Demajo, her husband Philip, her children Ruth and Harriet and their respective husbands, Andy and Mirko and grandsons Elias and Lorenzo. Also her sister Apollonia, her husband Leonard Ellul Mercer and their daughter Diana. May she rest in peace.

