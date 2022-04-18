Obituaries

CASSAR. On April 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPHINE, aged 72, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She is fondly remembered by her sister Rosemarie Garzia, her brothers Fr Julian, Marcel and his wife Maria, her nephews Julian and Peter, and their respective girlfriends Caroline and Anastasia, Kay, widow of her brother Paul, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, April 19, at 8.30am for St Julian’s parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Monastery of the Poor Clares, St Julian’s, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DARMANIN. On April 15, at Mater Dei Hospital, Mary nèe Mercieca, former Fgura Primary School teacher, aged 86, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She is loved and remembered by her beloved husband Emanuel, her daughters Rita, and her husband Igino Calleja, and Nadya, and her husband David Coleiro, her precious granddaughters Cheryl Anne and Amber Marie, her brother Ludgard, and his wife Josephine, her nieces Miriam and Susan, her in-laws Connie, Antoine, Anny and Doris, and their respective spouses and families, her cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, April 19, at 7.30am, for the Collegiate Church of the Immaculate Conception, Cospicua, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request on her but donations on her behalf to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BISAZZA. In ever loving memory of EMMA on the sixth anniversary of her passing away. Forever remembered by her family.

BORG – MARIA. In everlasting memory of a dearly beloved wife and mother today being the third anniversary of her passing away.

Never a day has passed that we did

Not think or spoke about you.

Forever in our hearts and prayers. Costantino and Marisa. May the Lord and Our Lady grant her eternal rest.

SCERRI – JOSEPH M. Ever in our minds and hearts. His wife Connie, children Louis, Larry and MaryRose and their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

TAYLOR – ODETTE née Demajo. Today her third anniversary. She leaves to mourn her loss her mother Maria Theresa Demajo, her husband Philip, her children Ruth and Harriet and their respective husbands, Andy and Mirko, and grandsons Elias and Lorenzo. Also her sister Apollonia, her husband Leonard Ellul Mercer and their daughter Diana. May she rest in peace.

