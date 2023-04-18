Obituary

ZAMMIT. On April 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, IRIS née Galea, widow of Victor, aged 88, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her loving partner Jimmy Borg Cardona, her children Ian and Jacqui, Sandra and Ric, David and Valerie, Brigitte and Jan, Peter and Donaetienne, Suzanne and Michel, Anne Marie and Justin; her beloved grandchildren Nicola and Michael, Rebecca and Sean, Francesca and Matthew, Jean Marc, Zac, Michael, Robert, Karen, Alexander, Edward, Bettina, Luca, Cristina, Oliver and Sebastian; her adored great-grandchildren Thomas and Finn; her in-laws Mary Galea, Delma Galea and Oscar Zammit, and other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, April 18, for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BISAZZA. In ever loving memory of EMMA on the seventh anniversary of her passing away. Forever remembered by her family.

CHARLES. In ever loving memory of our dear mother TESSIE, adored wife of Frank, especially today on the anniversary of her passing away. Fondly and always remembered by her children Tony, Anna, Sandra and Denise.

FARRUGIA – JOE. On the first anniversary of his passing away. Much loved and missed by his wife Lina, his sons Paul and John and their respective families. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.