Obituaries

AUGUGLIARO. On April 15, ALBERTO, formerly of Parma, residing in Birkirkara, aged 83, passed away peacefully to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Pauline, his children Alberto and his wife Romina, Antonio and his wife Joycelynn, Augusto, and Maria and her husband Matteo, his grandchildren Daniel, Matthew, Giulia and Michele, his brothers Giovanni, Romano, and sister Gabriella and their spouses, his in-laws their spouses, other relatives and friends. The funeral took place last Friday. Mass to celebrate his life will be announced at a later date. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

de BONO. On March 25, at his residence, Prof. ANTONY HUGH BURNS de BONO, FRCS, after an illness, with family present. A deeply loved husband, father and grandfather and a widely admired cardiac and thoracic surgeon and teacher.

Collection in aid of Lawrence Home Nursing and Katharine House Hospice can be sent to Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, 01295265424. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GAUCI. On April 18, CLEMENT known as MEMÉ, aged 74, passed away peacefully at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his devoted wife Rose née Cremona, his sons Gianfranco and Christel, Antonio and Daniela, his grandchildren Peter and John, his siblings Joe and Doreen, Rita and Edward, Anthony widower of his sister Helen, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, April 21, at 9.30am for Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Interment will take place in accordance with the rules and regulations in force at this time. Lord grant him eternal rest

MERCIECA. On April 17, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMELA, of St Paul’s Bay, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her children Rityanne and her husband Albert, Charmaine and her husband Joseph, Maria, widow of her son Spiridione, her grandchildren Amanda and her husband Robert, Deandra and her husband Michael, Sean, Jasmine Marie, Christa Marie, Francesca Marie, her great-grandchildren, her brothers and sisters, her in-laws and their respective families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. In the current circumstances, and in line with health directives, the family shall only conduct a private blessing and burial in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Casa Arkati retirement home, Mosta, for their care and dedication.

NAUDI. On April 15, PHILIP, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his mother Rita, his sister Marty, wife of Philip Farrugia, his brother James, his nieces Alessandra and her son Luke, Maria and her husband Orin Alexander Hardy, all other relatives and friends. In the current circumstances and in line with health directives, the family will be holding a private blessing and burial. A Requiem Mass will be announced at a later date. May God grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD – ANTOINETTE (Anty). On the 34th anniversary of her death, much loved and always in our thoughts and prayers. Victoria, Veronica, Vanessa, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ATTARD – Capt. JOSEPH WILLIAM ATTARD. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the 31st anniversary of his death. George, Gladys, Daniela and Stephen.

BOFFA – GEMMA. With fond memories and love on the 23rd anniversary of her death. 21. 04. 1997. George, Laura and family in Australia and also family in Malta.

BONETT. In loving memory of NEVILLE, being the 12th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Marsha, Simone and Carmelo, Marie and Olvin, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BONETT. Fond and unfading memories of NEVILLE on the 12th anniversary of his passing away to a better life. His family.

CAMILLERI – AGNES. In loving memory of my mother on her anniversary. Lovingly remembered by her son James and grandchildren.

CARUANA GALIZIA. In loving memory of MAY who died on this day in 1995. Her family.

ENGLAND SANT FOURNIER – EDWIN. On the anniversary of his death on April 19, 1969. A prayer is solicited. Fondly remembered by Richard, Myriam, Sandrina and Marc.

GALEA – VELLINA, née Vella. In treasured loving memory of our dearest mother, today being the 50th year since her death. Sadly missed and forever in our thoughts and prayers. Clarissa, Christopher, Monica, Matthew and Veronica.

MALLIA. Lord Jesus open wide your merciful arms for LUCY, an exemplary wife and mother who has left this world of pain and sorrow. Lead her into our Kingdom of Eternity. May Jesus who wipes away all tears from our eyes for us who mourn her, grant her eternal rest. Her sister Laura.

MALLIA. In loving memory of PETER on the fourth anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Isabelle, his sister Nathalie, his brother Ernest, nephews, nieces and other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE BONELLO. Treasured memories of DONALD, who passed away two years ago today. So sorely missed, so dearly loved by his family and dear friends.

SCERRI – JOSEPH M. Fondly remembered by his wife Connie, his children Louis, Larry and Maryrose and their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchidren.

SCHEMBRI ADAMI – YVONNE, widow of Franz. Today the 10th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her four children Dr Sandro Schembri Adami, LL.D, Graziella, Aldo and Maria Luisa, wife of Marco Astrologo and her five grandchildren Donna, Kyra, Giulia, Mia and Thomas. Jesus, Mary, Joseph. Other prayers are solicited.

