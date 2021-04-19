Obituaries

HASSELMAN. DIRK died on Friday, April 9, in his beloved Malta. He died after a very long illness which had gradually taken its toll. His wife, Candida, is totally distraught as are his grown-up children Paula, Karen, Robert and Robert’s wife, Leontien. Paula’s boys Tobias, David and Frits; and Robert and Leontien’s daughters Julia and Annabel will also dearly miss their wonderfully humorous and brightly intelligent grandpa. There is a deep void in all our lives and hearts which will never be filled again. Dirk will be buried at sea on Friday, April 23. However, due to COVID-19 regulations the ceremony will be a small family occasion. No flowers please, but donations to Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre would be most welcome.

MIZZI. On April 17, at Mater Dei Hospital, ALBERT, of Sliema, ex-Auditor General, at the venerable age of 95, went to meet the Risen Lord whom he loved so much. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his ever-devoted wife Therese, his beloved daughter Edwina and her husband Ivan, his adored grandchildren Michela and Andrew, nephews and nieces, other relatives and numerous friends. Funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, April 20, at 9am at St Julian’s parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Dear Lord, embrace him in Your loving arms and grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD – Capt. JOSEPH WILLIAM ATTARD. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the 32nd anniversary of his death. George, Gladys, Daniela and Stephen.

BONETT. In loving memory of NEVILLE, being the 13th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Marsha, Simone and Carmelo, Marie and Olvin, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG OLIVIER. In loving memory of PETER on the ninth anniversary of his passing away. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Sadly missed by his son Stefano, family and many friends. May he rest in peace.

CAMILLERI – AGNES. Fondest memories of my beloved mother on the 36th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed by her son James and grandchildren. Please remember her in your prayers.

CARUANA GALIZIA – MAY who died on this day in 1995. Lovingly remembered by her family.

ENGLAND SANT FOURNIER – EDWIN. On the anniversary of his death on April 19, 1969. A prayer is solicited. Fondly remembered by Richard, Myriam, Sandrina and Marc.

FARRUGIA. In ever loving memory of LUCIA on the first anniversary of her demise. Never forgotten by her children Paul, Marlene, Mona, Alex, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers. O Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA – VELLINA, née Vella. In treasured loving memory of our dearest mother, today being the 51st year since her death. Sadly missed and forever in our thoughts and prayers. Clarissa, Christopher, Monica, Matthew and Veronica.

PACE BONELLO – DONALD. It has been only three years since you left us but it feels like a lifetime. You are so sorely missed by all your family and dear friends. The 7pm Mass at St Julian’s parish church, will be said for the repose of Donald’s soul.

PORTANIER. In loving memory of THERESA, tomorrow, being the 17th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI ADAMI – YVONNE, widow of Franz. Today the 11th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her four children Dr Sandro Schembri Adami, LL.D, Graziella, Aldo and Maria Luisa, wife of Marco Astrologo and her five grandchildren Donna, Kyra, Giulia, Mia and Thomas. Five Masses will be offered for the repose of her soul at the Carmelite parish church, Balluta, at 6am, 7am, 7.45am, 9.30am and 6.30pm. Jesus, Mary, Joseph. Other prayers are solicited.

TESTA – HENRY. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather, today being the 23rd anniversary of his passing away. Always missed and never forgotten. Roger, Erika, Lara and George.

