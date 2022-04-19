Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On April 13, at his residence in Lija, VINCENT, aged 85, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Marie-Louise, his daughter Alexandra and her husband Jose Herrera, his son Edward and his wife Lorna, his brother Tony and his partner Sue, his sister Maria and her husband Anthony Camilleri, his beloved grandchildren Miguel, Martina, Claude and Jean Paul. He also leaves to mourn his sisters-in-law Priscilla Camilleri, Helene Fiorini Lowell and Doreen Darmanin Kissaun, his numerous nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, April 20, at 9am for Lija parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on his behalf to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TURNER – EDDIE, passed away peacefully in Canada, aged 92. He is survived by Carole and by his children Mark, Paul, Peter and Suzanne, and his nephews Nicholas Caruana Turner, Chris Caruana Turner and Jean Mark Bianchi. May he rest in peace.

In Memoriam

ATTARD – Capt. JOSEPH WILLIAM ATTARD. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the 33rd anniversary of his death. George, Gladys, Daniela and Stephen.

BONETT. In loving memory of NEVILLE, being the 14th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Marsha, Simone and Carmelo, Marie and Olvin, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI – AGNES. Fondest memories of my beloved mother on the 37th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed by her son James and grandchildren. Please remember her in your prayers.

ENGLAND SANT FOURNIER – EDWIN. On the anniversary of his death on April 19, 1969. A prayer is solicited. Fondly remembered by Richard, Myriam, Sandrina and Marc.

GALEA – VELLINA, née Vella. In treasured loving memory of our dearest mother, today being the 52nd year since her death. Sadly missed and forever in our thoughts and prayers. Clarissa, Christopher, Monica, Matthew and Veronica.

MILLER – MIRIAM (Fabri). In loving memory of our dear mother on the sixth anniversary of her passing away to a better life. You are always in our hearts and so dearly missed. Monique, Karl and their families.

PACE BONELLO. Treasured and unfading memories of our dear DONALD who passed away four years ago today. So sorely missed, so dearly loved by his family and dear friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, at St Julians parish church, at 7pm.

PORTANIER. In loving memory of THERESA, today being the 18th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her family.

SCHEMBRI ADAMI – YVONNE, widow of Franz. Today the 12th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her four children Dr Sandro Schembri Adami, LL.D, Graziella, Aldo and Maria Luisa wife of Marco Astrologo, and her five grandchildren Donna, Kyra, Giulia, Mia and Thomas. The Masses at 7am, 7.45am, 9.30am and 6.30pm, at the Carmelite parish church, Balluta, will all be offered for the repose of her soul. Jesus, Mary, Joseph. Other prayers are solicited.

TESTA – HENRY. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather, today being the 24th anniversary of his passing away. Always missed and never forgotten. Roger, Erika, Lara and George.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.