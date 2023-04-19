Obituaries

DEMAJO. On April 17, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA THERESA (Tessie), née Zammit, aged 95, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved daughter Apollonia, her husband Leonard Ellul-Mercer and their daughter Diana, her son-in-law Philip Taylor and his daughters Ruth and Harriet, also their respective husbands and great-grandchildren, Elias and Lorenzo, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Thursday, April 20, at St Paul’s Cathedral, Mdina, at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. On April 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, IRIS, née Galea, aged 88, widow of Victor, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her loving partner Jimmy Borg Cardona, her children Ian and Jacqui, Sandra and Ric, David and Valerie, Brigitte and Jan, Peter and Donaetienne, Suzanne and Michel, Anne Marie and Justin; her beloved grandchildren Nicola and Michael, Rebecca and Sean, Francesca and Matthew, Jean Marc, Zac, Michael, Robert, Karen, Alexander, Edward, Bettina, Luca, Cristina, Oliver and Sebastian; her adored great-grandchildren Thomas and Finn; her in-laws Mary Galea, Delma Galea and Oscar Zammit, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, April 19, for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD – Capt. JOSEPH WILLIAM ATTARD. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the 34th anniversary of his death. George, Gladys, Daniela and Stephen.

ATTARD – JOSEPH (Dr Peppino). In loving memory of a very dear brother and uncle on his 14th anniversary. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Raphael and family.

BONETT. In loving memory of NEVILLE, being the 15th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Simone and Carmelo, Marie and Olvin, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG OLIVIER. In loving memory of PETER on the 11th anniversary of his passing away. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Sadly missed by his son Stefano, family and many friends. May he rest in peace.

CAMILLERI – AGNES. Fondest memories of my beloved mother on the 38th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed by her son James and grandchildren. Please remember her in your prayers.

ENGLAND SANT FOURNIER – EDWIN. On the anniversary of his death on April 19, 1969. A prayer is solicited. Fondly remembered by Richard, Myriam, Sandrina and Marc.

FARRUGIA. Treasured memories of LUCIA, today the third anniversary of her demise. Never forgotten by her son Paul and his wife Esther, daughters Marlene and Mona, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. O Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA – VELLINA, née Vella. In treasured loving memory of our dearest mother, today being the 53rd year since her death. Sadly missed and forever in our thoughts and prayers. Clarissa, Christopher, Monica, Matthew and Veronica.

MILLER (FABRI) – MIRIAM. In loving memory of our dear mother on the seventh anniversary of her passing away to a better life. You are always in our hearts and so dearly missed. Monique, Karl and their families.

PACE BONELLO – DONALD. It has been five years today since you left us. Although you are still very much in our hearts and minds, your family and dear friends still miss you and love you so much. Rest in peace, Don. The 6pm Mass at St John of the Cross, Ta’ Xbiex, will be said for his repose.

TESTA – HENRY. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather, today being the 25th anniversary of his passing away. Always missed and never forgotten. Roger, Erika, Lara and George.

In loving memory of NEVILLE BONETT being the 15th anniversary of his demise. Your presence we miss, Your memory we treasure, Loving you always, Forgetting you never. Deeply missed by his wife Carmelina, his children Jonathan and wife Joselle, Greta and grand-daughter Nikki. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Sistina Art Shop

Best quality art materials from Italy, Germany and the UK! Also framing service. www.sistinaart.com

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.