Obituaries

AQUILINA. On March 31, YVONNE nèe Cassar, widow of Charles Aquilina, aged 74, passed peacefully away to meet the Risen Christ, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her only beloved daughter Sharon and her husband Andrew, her brother Alfred and his wife Grace, her sister Marlene, her brother-in-law John, her treasured grand-children Angela and Elena, other in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. In the current circumstances and in line with health directives, the family shall only conduct a private blessing and burial. A Requiem Mass will be announced at a later date. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares will be greatly appreciated. May God grant her eternal rest.

IZZO. On March 30, JOSEPH WILLIAM, passed away peace-fully, surrounded by his dear ones. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Bernadette, his son Julian and his partner Elaine, his grandchildren Jake and Luca, his sister Connie and her husband Godfrey, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Interment will take place in accordance with the rules and regulations in force at this time. A Mass to celebrate his life will be announced at a later date.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MALLIA. On March 31, at Villa Messina, Rabat, MARIA ROSARIA known as Lucy, née Zammit, widow of Harry, passed away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children in Australia, Marguerite and her husband David Fuller, Henry and his wife Edwina, Philip and his wife Maria, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her sister Laura Borg Cardona, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. In the current circumstances, and in line with health directives, the family shall only conduct a private blessing and burial in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the staff at Villa Messina for their dedicated care to mama during her residence at the home.

SCERRI. On March 30, Teresa, aged 102, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved nieces and nephews Juliana, Jane, Victoria, Angela, Jeanelle widow of Michael and Joe. Her grandnieces and grandnephews and her great-grandnieces and nephews, their families, other relatives and friends. In the current circumstances, and in line with health directives, the family shall only conduct a private blessing and burial at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery at the family grave. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. No flowers by request but donations to Dar San Ġużepp, Sta Venera, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VAN DE STOLPE. On March 29, at Simblija Care Home, Naxxar, PETRA, aged 95, died peacefully in her sleep. Petra will be greatly missed by all her friends in Malta and Gozo. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

PORTELLI – MAURICE. Trea-sured memories on the second anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Nadette, Arianne and Stephen, Maryse and Dwardu and his granddaughters. Sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TORTELL – LOUISE. Treasured and loving memories of a much loved and dear wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 11th anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Always in our hearts and prayers. Your beloved husband Peter, children Silvana, widow of Simon, Angela and Kenneth, John and Aida, grandchildren Nicholas and Olivia, Gareth and Maria, Jessica, Elena and Sebastian, Tricia, Alexandra, Christina, Ana and great-grandchildren Oliver and Andrew.

