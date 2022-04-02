Obituary

MALLIA. On March 31, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, widower of Mary, residing in Marsa, aged 85, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughter Joanne and her husband John Ebejer, Rosette, widow of his son Mario, his grandchildren Daniela and Dave, Bernard and Therisa, Jonathan, Rachel and Simon, his great-grandchildren James, Emma and Mia, his brothers and sisters, John and his wife Josephine, Rose and her husband Saviour Turner, Tarcisia Mallia and Grace Mallia, his in-laws Joe Sammut, Therese Zarb, Doris Sammut, Antoinette Sammut, Emmanuel Sammut and his wife Catherine and John Sammut, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends, and his carer Lyla Fronda. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, April 2, for Maria Regina parish church, Marsa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.45am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

GALEA – JOSEPH. Memories of dear Joe who left us 27 years ago. After all these years, we still feel your presence in our hearts and miss you more as time passes. Love, Anthese, Christine, John and their respective families. May you rest in peace.

PORTELLI – MAURICE. Treasured memories of a dear husband and father, tomorrow being the fourth anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Nadette, Arianne and Stephen, Maryse and Dwardu and his granddaughters. Sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TORTELL – LOUISE. Treasured and loving memories of a much loved and dearest wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 13th anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Always in our hearts and prayers. Your beloved husband Peter, children Silvana, widow of Simon, Angela and Kenneth, John and Aida, grandchildren Nicholas and Olivia, Gareth and Maria, Jessica, Elena and Sebastian, Tricia, Alexandra, Christina, Ana and great-grandchildren Oliver, Andrew and Arthur. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

