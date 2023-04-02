ABELA. On March 31 at Mater Dei Hospital, DAVID, of Msida and residing in Swatar, aged 77, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Josephine, his daughters Claire and Louise and her husband Anthony Portelli, his beloved grandchildren Luca, Elena and Greta, his brother and his sisters, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, April 3, at 1.30pm for St Mary parish church (Knisja l-Qadima) Birkirkara, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. On March 31, at Mater Dei Hospital, FRANS of Ħamrun, widower of Maria, aged 97, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, their respective families, cousins, relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, April 4, at 8.45am, for St Theresa sanctuary, Birkirkara, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9.15am followed by interment in the family grave at Naxxar cemetery.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEBONO. On March 31, YVONNE, aged 94, née Rizzotti, wife of the late Frank DeBono, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She is mourned by her children Alex, Jennifer, Martin and his wife Gillian, Ivan, and her grandchildren Sebastian and his wife Tia, Oliver, Zachary, Jamie, his partner Maja, baby Hugo and Antonia, together with her much loved great-granddaughter Katrina Sant Fournier, Michael and her mother Vera and grandmother Anna and her loving friend Laurice.

The funeral Mass, on Tuesday, April 4, will be held at the San Ġwann parish church at 8.30am. Donations to the Hospice Foundation for their endless support would be appreciated.

She will always remain in the hearts of the three generations of her loved ones that she raised.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

EBEJER. On March 30, at Hilltop Residence, Naxxar, GRAZIO, of Mqabba and residing in San Ġwann, aged 96, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Catherine, his children Miriam, widow of Victor Abdilla, Brian and his wife Anna, Fr Richard Ebejer SDB, John and his wife Joanne, Jackie, widow of his son Edwin, grandchildren and their respective spouses and partners, great-grandchildren, in-laws, nephews and nieces, his carer Caroline Sumoba, relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Hilltop Residence Naxxar tomorrow, Monday, April 3, at 1.45pm for St Mary parish church, Mqabba, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

No flowers by request but donations to Dar Bjorn or Salesian Missions will be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GALDES. ANNE, née Cachia, widow of George, passed away peacefully at Casa Arkati at the age of 96. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children Alphonse and his wife Bridget, Doreen and her husband Roger, Rita and her husband Arthur, Alda and her husband John, her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Casa Arkati tomorrow Monday, April 3, at 1.30pm for the Divine Mercy church in Naxxar where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LANZON. On March 30, JOSEPH (ex-chairman of the Hotels and Catering establishment board/ex-MTA consultant) of Cospicua, aged 86, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Elizabeth, his son Christopher and his wife Marthese, his grandson Sean and his wife Kimberley, his brothers John, widower of Antoinette, and his sister Frances and her husband Ġużi, his sister-in-law Jane and her husband Lawrence, and his brother-in-law Joe and his wife Frances, nephews and nieces, all other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, April 3, at 7.30am for the collegiate church of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception, Cospicua, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Donations to the Malta Hospice Movement are appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PELLEGRINI. On March 30, GABRIEL, aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Myriam née Pace, his children Anna, Patrick and his wife Elaine, his grandchildren Rebekah, Emma and Graham, his sister Anita, his brother Franco and his wife Marcelle, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 4, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

No flowers by request but donations to Malta Hospice will be appreciated. The family wish to thank all the staff at Zammit Clapp nursing home for their care and dedication.

May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

RIZZO NAUDI. On April 1, DR MARIO, aged 71, passed away at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Doriette née Borg, his sons Karl and his wife Melanie, Julian and his wife Leanne, his beloved grandchildren Timmy, Hannah, Zac and Seb, his mother Iris, his mother-in-law Carmelina, his sisters and brother, Rosette, Annabelle and Nello and their spouses, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and his faithful patients. May the good Lord grant him eternal peace.

Funeral arrangements will be communicated at a later date.

IN MEMORIAM

AQUILINA. In loving memory of ANTHONY who was called to the Father’s House on April 2, 1980. Fondly remembered by his son Joe and his daughter Myriam, and his beloved grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORDA – FRANK. On the first anniversary of his passing away. Much loved and missed by his wife Pauline, his children Sabrina, Mark, Bettina, Michael, Paul, their spouses and partners, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The 9.30am Mass at Naxxar parish church will be offered for the repose of his soul.

CAMILLERI – PASQUALE. Treasured and unfading memories of my father on the 35th anniversary of his demise. Odette.

CARDONA – ANTHONY. Loving and cherished memories of a dearly beloved father and grandfather, yesterday being the 30th anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered and still deeply missed by his children Mary Ann Cassar and Margaret Parascandolo, and his grandchildren Alex, son of the late Victor Cardona; Rachel, Gabrielle and Ben; Andrea and Daniel; together with their families. May God grant him eternal rest.

DEBONO – PHILIPPA. On the anniversary of her demise. Always remembered with so much love and affection by her sons George and Godwin and their respective families.

PORTELLI – MAURICE. Treasured memories of a dear husband and father on the fifth anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Nadette, Arianne and Stephen, Maryse and Dwardu, and his granddaughters. Sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TORTELL – LOUISE. Treasured and loving memories of a much-loved and dearest wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 14th anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Always in our hearts and prayers. Your beloved husband Peter, children Silvana, widow of Simon, Angela and Kenneth, John and Aida, grandchildren Nicholas and Olivia, Gareth and Maria, Jessica, Elena and Sebastian, Tricia, Alexandra, Christina, Ana and great-grandchildren Oliver, Andrew, Arthur and Charlotte. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In revered memory of Fr JOSEPH M. GALDES, SJ on the 18th anniversary of his call to eternal life. With our love and gratitude, as always – Nancy Coleiro and Anthony

In Memoriam JOSEPH G. GALEA the 28th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our hearts. From your loved ones Anthese, Christine and Paul, John and Adriana, and grandchildren Victoria and Rebekah. Lord, grant him eternal rest

The family of PIA MAGRO would like to thank the Rev. Clergy for the funeral service and all those who attended the Mass, sent flowers, cards, offered Masses and expressed sympathy on the sad loss of a beloved sister, aunt and grandaunt, who went to meet the Risen Lord on February 16, 2023. Lord, grant her eternal rest

