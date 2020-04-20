Obituaries

GAUCI. On April 18, CLEMENT, known as Memé, from Birkirkara, aged 74, passed peacefully away at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss, his devoted wife Rose née Cremona, his sons Gianfranco and Christel, Antonio and Daniela, his grandchildren Peter and John, his siblings Joe and Doreen, Rita and Edward, Anthony widower of his sister Helen, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, April 21, at 9.30am for Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Interment will take place in accordance with the rules and regulations in force at this time.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. On April 17, CARMELO, known as Lino, of Paola, and residing in Balzan, and lately at Casa Arkati, aged 83, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss, his wife Josette, his sisters Tessie and Mary, his brother Tony and his wife Marvin, his in-laws Louis and his wife Lina residing in Australia, Tony, Georgette and her husband Dr Twanny Farrugia Sacco, nephews and nieces, all other relatives and friends.

Due to the current circum-stances a private blessing and burial in the family grave, at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery, will be held. A memorial Mass will be announced at a later stage. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CHETCUTI – LINA, née Ganado. In fondest memory of our beloved mother who passed away peacefully 18 years ago. Always remembered by her children Joe, Anton, Theresa, George and Mary-Anne and their respective wives and husbands, her dear beloved grandchildren and great-grand­children. We miss you very much.

De MARTINO. In loving memory of MARY, née Schranz, today the 47th anni-versary of her death. Fondly remembered by her daughter-in-law Josephine and her grandchildren Kenneth and Sandra.

TESTAFERRATA MORONI VIANI. In loving memory of our dear SALVINO, today the third anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers – Monika, Christopher and Daniela, Martin and Stephanie, Petra, Stephen, Nicholas, Martina and Sophia.

