Obituary

BONELLO. On April 17, at Mater Dei Hospital, PAULINE (Lina), née Saliba, widow of Lawrence Raphael, passed away peacefully, aged 84, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her son Marc Anthony, her daughter Romina and her husband Jerrold Levy, her grandchildren, Andrea Bonello, Zachary, Zara, Aiden and Sebastian Levy, her brother Renè Saliba and his wife Thelma, her sister Marlene Darmanin, her sisters-in-law, Georgina and her husband Philip Wirth, Marie Louise, widow of Dr Philip Saliba, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, April 22, at 1pm, for St Dominic and the Blessed Virgin church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord embrace her in Your loving arms and grant her eternal peace.

In Memoriam

BORG CARDONA. In loving memory of our dear beloved father JOSEPH, on the 19th anniversary of his demise. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. His family, in-laws, grandchildren and other relatives. May the Lord grant him eternal peace.

CHETCUTI – LINA, née Ganado. In fondest memory of our beloved mother who passed away peacefully 19 years ago. She is now united by her dearly beloved son Anton and always remembered by her other children Joe, Theresa, George and Mary-Anne and their respective wives and husbands, her dear beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We miss you very much.

De MARTINO. In loving memory of MARY, née Schranz, today the 48th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her daughter-in-law Josephine and her grand-children Kenneth and Sandra.

ELLUL – DORIS. Treasured memories of a dear mother and grandmother, today being the 41st anniversary of her demise. So sadly missed by her family. May she rest in peace.

TESTAFERRATA MORONI VIANI. In loving memory of our dear SALVINO, today the fourth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers Monika, Christopher and Daniela, Martin and Stephanie, Petra, Stephen, Nicholas, Martina and Sophia.

