Obituaries

FARRUGIA. On April 18, JOSEPH, residing in Balzan, formerly of Żejtun, aged 85, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Lina, his sons Paul and his wife Karen, John and his wife Alexia, his beloved grandchildren Gianni, Berta and Clara, his sister Carmelina Borg and Sandra Farrugia, widow of his brother Lino. He also leaves to mourn his loss his brother-in-law Joseph Glanville and his wife Carmen, and his sister-in-law Bernadette Glanville, his nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Friday, April 22, at 8.45am, for Santa Teresa Sanctuary, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.15am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on his behalf to Hospice Malta would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PISANI. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing away, on April 17, of EMANUEL GEORGE (former PS306), aged 89, born in St Julian’s. He is loved and remembered by his wife of 60 years Sylvia, his daughter Marisa, his son Jean Pierre and his wife Simone and his most beloved grandson Josef and his wife Norie. He leaves to mourn him also his siblings Connie, Julian, Alfred and Sina and their respective families and the families of his deceased siblings Joe, Lily, Charles, George and Carmen who together with their parents Vincent and Mary have welcomed him at Heaven’s Gates. Missed also by his wife’s family especially Sr Feliciana and Sr Reginalda of the Augustinian Community, other relatives and friends. A celebration Mass to comme­morate his life will be said tomorrow, Thursday, April 21, at 2 pm, at San Ġwann parish church. No flowers by request but donations on his behalf to Puttinu Cares would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG CARDONA. In loving memory of our dear beloved father JOSEPH, on the 20th anniversary of his demise. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. His family, in-laws, grandchildren and other relatives. May the Lord grant him eternal peace.

CHETCUTI – LINA, née Ganado. In fondest memory of our beloved mother who passed away peacefully 20 years ago. She is united by her dearly beloved son Anton and always lovingly remembered by her children Joe, Theresa, George and Mary-Ann and their respective wives and husbands, her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We miss you so much.

De MARTINO. In loving memory of MARY, née Schranz, today the 49th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her daughter-in-law Josephine and her grandchildren Kenneth and Sandra.

ELLUL – DORIS. Treasured memories of a dear mother and grandmother, today being the 42nd anniversary of her demise. So sadly missed by her family. May she rest in peace.

TESTAFERRATA MORONI VIANI – Baron SALVINO TESTAFERRATA MORONI VIANI. In loving memory on the fifth anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Monika, sons Christopher and Martin, daughters-in-law Daniela and Stephanie and grandchildren Petra, Stephen, Nicholas, Martina and Sophia.

