Obituaries

BRIFFA. On April 18, JOSEPH, aged 85, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church and lovingly cared for by his family, passed away peacefully at the Imperial Care Home, Sliema. His passing marks the loss of a most loved father and family member. He will be watching over us together with his daughter, the late Gillian Bonnici, as well as his late wife of 62 years, Celine Briffa, née Marguerat, and his sister Mary Buttigieg. He leaves to mourn his loss his son Kenrick Briffa and his wife Chiara, their daughters Celine and Silvia, his son-in-law Ray Bonnici and his wife Christine, his daughter Amanda and her husband Adam Vella, their children Zac and Faye, his daughter Alexia and her husband Mark Vassallo. For the loving care afforded to Joseph Briffa, well beyond the call of duty, until his passing, the family would like to acknowledge his dutiful niece Mariella Zahra and his much-appreciated sisters-in-law Cynthia Petroni and Maud Brockdorff. He also leaves to mourn his loss Jesmond Zahra, husband of Mariella Zahra, his in-laws Marielle Micallef and Claude Marguerat, and his most loving extended family and friends. A special word of mention to his physician and family friend for his guidance and to the caring staff at Imperial Rest Home.Mass praesente cadavere will be held at St Aloysius College Church, tomorrow, Friday, April 21, at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery in the Briffa family grave.Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CUTAJAR. On April 18, at Mater Dei Hospital, CHARLES of Ħamrun, director of Cutajar Works Ltd, aged 86, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Gladys, his children Geraldine and her husband Simon, Mars and her partner Noel, Caroline and her husband Dennis, Helga and her husband Brian, his grandchildren Sean, Maya, Nick, Thomas, and Daniel, his brothers and sisters Lino, Ninette, Alice, Irene, Roland, and their relative spouses, his in-laws and their families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, April 20, at 7.30am, for Our Lady of Fatima parish church, Guardamangia, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am. No flowers by request but donations on his behalf to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

KELLEHER. On April 18, MARIA ROSARIA (Rose), née Bartolo, aged 85, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. A beloved mother and grandmother. She is sadly missed by her son, David and his wife, Laura Sidoli, grandchildren, Helder Goncalo and Carolina Maria, sister-in-law Elvira Bartolo, nephews, nieces, respective families and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, today, Thursday, April 20, for Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Mater Dei Hospital and Zammit Clapp Residential Home for their dedication and care. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

NICHOLL. On April 18, at Mater Dei Hospital, SAMMY of Sliema, aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss, his wife Betty, his children Claire and her husband Patrick, James and his wife Greta, Joselle and her husband Mario, his beloved grandchildren Alec, Ian, Kim, Kay and Noah, his in- laws and their respective families, his nephews and nieces amongst whom Antoine and Sue, his cousins, other relatives and his numerous friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, April 21, at 2.30pm, for the Annunciation parish church, Balzan, where funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment at Balzan cemetery. Family request that those attending the celebration of the life of Sammy Nicholl, will wear colourful attire or football Jersey. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG CARDONA. Treasured memories of our beloved father, JOSEPH BORG CARDONA, MBE, on the 21st anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers, his children Alex and Anna and their spouses, our sisters-in-law, Miriam, widow of our brother David and Carmen, widow of our brother Tony, his grandchildren and their families.

CHETCUTI – LINA, née Ganado. In fondest memory of our beloved mother who passed away peacefully 21 years ago. She is united with her dearly beloved husband Frank and son Anton and always lovingly remembered by her children Joe, Theresa, George and Mary-Ann and their respective wives and husbands, her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We miss you so much.

De MARTINO. In loving memory of MARY, née Schranz, today the 50th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her daughter-in-law Josephine and her grandchildren Kenneth and Sandra.

ELLUL – DORIS. Treasured memories of a dear mother and grandmother, today being the 43rd anniversary of her demise. So sadly missed by her family. May she rest in peace.

GRECH. Loving memories of ROSEMARIE, today being the 40th anniversary of her passing away, much too soon, aged 21. Forever embraced in the Lord’s merciful arms in the company of our parents. Till we all meet up again. Her sister Mary, her brothers Philip and Joseph, their respective families and her many friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TESTAFERRATA MORONI VIANI – Baron SALVINO TESTAFERRATA MORONI VIANI. In loving memory on the sixth anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Monika, sons Christopher and Martin, daughters-in-law Daniela and Stephanie and grandchildren Petra, Stephen, Nicholas, Martina and Sophia.

In loving memory of PAUL VELLA - 20.04.1999 - 20.04.2023. Today being the 24th anniversary of his demise brings treasured and unforgettable memories of a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Always in our thoughts and prayers and never forgotten by his wife Mary, his daughters Winnie, Marlene, Kathleen, Mary Rose, Joan and his son William, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.