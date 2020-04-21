Obituaries

DARMANIN. On April 17, at the Chelsea Westminster Hospital, London, UK, DONALD, aged 88, passed away peacefully after a serious illness. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Kaye, née Shepperd, his beloved daughter Louise and her husband Joseph Busuttil, his beloved son Charles, his brother George, his treasured grandchildren Damian, Kai, Jan, Richard, Nicholas, Christina, Lexi and Amy, his great-grandchildren Tom and Allie, other relatives and friends.

Mass to celebrate his life will be announced at a later date. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CATTO. On April 19, JOHN, aged 79, drifted off into the long, quiet sleep. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Pauline, who was by his side throughout his long illness, his sons, Gavin, Julian and Jonathan, their wives, Katie, Hayley and Hannah, and his grandchildren, William, Agnes, Harry, Maxwell, Freddie and Henry, all of whom he loved so dearly, as they loved him.

Due to current circumstances a small burial service will be held when his family are able to be together in Malta. A memorial reception will be announced at later date.

FARRUGIA. On April 19, feast of the Divine Mercy, LUCIA passed away peacefully at the vene-rable age of 104. She leaves to mourn her great loss her devoted daughters Marlene and Mona, her sons Paul and his wife Esther, Alexander Adrian and his wife Maryanne of the Philippines, her beloved grandchildren James and his wife Rebecca, Suzanne and her husband Sandro Borg, Nicky and his wife Sarah and José, her great-grandchildren Julian and Ella, her nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends, and her carer Sharon. In the current circumstances and in line with health directives the family will be holding a private blessing and burial in the family grave today at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. A Requiem Mass will be announced at a later date. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

FRENDO – GIUSA. On her eighth anniversary. So lovingly remembered by her children Henri and Margaret, Rose and David, Michael and Irene, her sister Anne Felice and all the family.

GRECH – CHARLES. Today being the first anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Josephine, his daughter Roseanne, his sons Fr Jess, Chris and George, his grandchildren Bettina, Zak and Pippa. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Rest in peace.

SALOMONE – FRANCESCA (Cikka). Remembering our dearest mother on her first anniversary. Sweet and loving memories which fill our hearts every day. Words can’t explain how much we miss you. Nicky, Michaela and Matthew.

SALOMONE – CIKKA. Like I love you today, I’ll love you always. With cherished and unfading memories, Tonio.

SALOMONE – FRANCESCA (Cikka). Loving and unfading memories of our dearest friend on her first anniversary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Michelle, Kathia and Roberta.

SALOMONE – CIKKA. Fondest memories of a very dear friend, today the first anniversary of her passing away. Rest in peace. Carole.

Thanksgiving Mass

Thanksgiving Mass will be celebrated in gratitude for 41 years of service to the Lord Jesus Christ. It will take place today, Tuesday, April 21, at 7pm, at St Mary Immaculate church at Kunċizzjoni, Rabat, Malta. Concelebrating in spirit will be Paul Buttigieg, Rene Camilleri, Saviour Chircop, George Dalli, Paul Galea, Anthony Mercieca, Paul Mercieca, Mario Sammut, Dennis Schembri and Lawrence Zammit. You can follow at il-Kunċizzjoni ta’ Vera, Rabat, Malta on facebook. There will be the ringing of the only bell in the belfry (restoration needed sorely) at the end of the celebration.

To whom it may concern

John Lindop, seeking Brian Williams (Rusty), ex-yacht Aurora. Lost e-mail address, contact appreciated.

